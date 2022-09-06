“Nadal conqueror .. Young King”: LeBron James, NBA community, and the whole world congratulates Francis Tiafoe

24-year-old Tiafoe pulled of a top-shelf upset, defeating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of US open to reach his first quarter finals.

The last couple of months haven’t been kind to Rafael Nadal, as the beginning of 2022 was. He won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June, then got to the semifinals at Wimbledon before pulling out of the grass-court tournament due of a torn abdominal muscle.

Well before two months after that terrible injury, the fighter that he is, The King of the clay courts travelled to New York with an adjustment in toss of serve, making it not as high as before to keep himself from going at it with full swing.

The world no.2 did not face any issues until third round other than breaking his own nose after his racket slipped, bounced off the court and hit him in his face in the second round.

He defeated his good old opponent Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 to extend his Grand Slam winning streak in 2022 to 22-0 and set up a match with world no.22 Francis Tiafoe.

HIS NAME IS FRANCIS TIAFOE! 🔥🎾@FTiafoe defeats Rafael Nadal and advances to the #USOpen quarterfinals (🎥: @usopen) pic.twitter.com/ab6ZOj4Bg8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2022

Also read: 37 y/o Shaquille O’Neal teaming up with LeBron James required a $500,000 cash payment

Tiafoe stuns Rafel Nadal and gets crowned by LeBron James as ‘The Young King’

If the number “2” was any good for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, he’d have won his 4th round game against the young local hero. But as things stand, it seems “2” or “22” worked for the American no.2 much better than it did for the World no.2.

The youngster has done what he believed in, even though he sounded too bold to hear after he won his game in 3rd round. “Now I believe I can beat him. … I’m definitely going to come after him,” said the 24-year-old Tiafoe, who is from Maryland. And he had a plan.

“Match his intensity from the first point to the last,” Tiafoe said after getting past No. 14 Diego Schwartzman. “You can’t really have any dips. He [Rafa] takes advantage of it.”

Francis Tiafoe joins Andy Roddick and James Blake as the only Americans to defeat Rafael Nadal in a major 👏 pic.twitter.com/fKbq1D9Sl1 — Action Network Tennis (@ActionNetTennis) September 5, 2022

Tiafoe didn’t give Nadal much chance who clearly looked like struggling to get any of his power behind his shots and the American stormed to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in 3hr 34 min.

The whole country including the NBA community, led by LeBron James are proud of the youngster for beating Rafa and reaching the quarterfinals of one of the most prestigious awards in world Tennis.

In his post-match interview with @JRBlake, Nadal conqueror @FTiafoe thanks “my favorite basketball player in the NBA” @RealDealBeal23 for coming to the match to support him courtside. https://t.co/5NRYoSQvqi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 5, 2022

Coco Gauff and Francis Tiafoe both going to the quarter finals…..? pic.twitter.com/MEthglKTwq — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 5, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James would be dumb not to pick me”: Stephen Curry on $1 billion LBJ wanting to team up