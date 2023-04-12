WATCH: Anthony Davis Blocking Karl-Anthony Towns’ Shot Turn Into a Wedgie!

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first Western Play-In Game of the season. Earlier today, we watched the Atlanta Hawks take down the Miami Heat to secure the 7th seed. The Lakers will hope to do the same tonight. Anthony Davis and LeBron James came out of the gate with the same intent.

The Timberwolves, coming into Los Angeles, have been dominant right from the start. Despite LBJ and AD putting on a show, the Wolves’ offense is too much to handle for the Lakers. With Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels out for the game, people assumed it was an easy win for Purple and Gold.

However, that hasn’t been the case. The Timberwolves put a lead as big as 15 points, whereas the Lakers haven’t led since the score was 0-2. Anthony Davis has been making big plays all night, hoping it gets his team excited. This block was one of them!

Anthony Davis wedgies the ball while attempting to block a KAT dunk

Anthony Davis has been great for the Lakers tonight. The big man has 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. He’s been handling the challenge of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns all night long.

During the 3rd quarter, the Wolves’ big was on his way to an easy dunk, when AD came from behind and blocked his attempt.

We get a play-in wedgie as Kevin Harlan is left speechless. pic.twitter.com/2glxCa7lhc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 12, 2023

The ball got wedgied and announced Kevin Harlan was flabbergasted. This was AD’s 2nd block of the night, and certainly a big one. It helped the Lakers get the momentum to cut the Wolves’ lead from 15 to 7.

Do the Lakers have enough gas to make a push and win the game in the 4th quarter? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.