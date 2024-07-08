Shaquille O’Neal Impressed With Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s List of Stars Who Never Became All-Stars

Every year, a handful of players tend to get snubbed from being selected for the All-Star game. While a player may miss out on being selected once or twice during his career, some players in history with stellar track records have never made it to the All-Star team. NBA veterans, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett shared a list of players from their era who they think should’ve been All-Stars at least once throughout their careers.

The two Boston Celtics legends revealed who they thought was talented enough and deserved to make it to an All-Star team. While their resume and track record did support their case, these players never got the All-Star label, as per Pierce and Garnett. ‘The Truth’ kicked off the list as he went on to name, “Jamal Crawford. Stromile Swift.” KG’s response to Swift’s name coming up was of utter disbelief. “Stromile, oooh. Shout out to Stro. Oh, that’s a good one.”

The two went on to name players like Joe Smith, Lou Williams, Stephen Jackson, Ricky Davis, J.R. Rider, Robert Horry, and Hedo Türkoğlu as players from their era who never made the All-Star team.

The video of the two Celtics legends naming these players caught Shaquille O’Neal‘s attention. The Los Angeles Lakers legend went on to share the video on his official Instagram Stories.

Shaq did not write a caption for the post, but the fact that he shared the video on his IG is more than enough to gather that The Big Aristotle certainly approves of their picks for who deserved to be All-Stars.

Well, there are a few more players that the two former NBA champions could’ve added to the mix of players. Names like Mike Bibby, Jason Williams, Monta Ellis, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith, and even Rudy Gay are some players who made strong cases for themselves to be selected as All-Stars.

Unfortunately, these players and many others like them never got the same level of recognition as others during their time in the league. But taking some players from Garnett and Pierce’s list into consideration, it truly is appalling to realize players like Jamal Crawford or Lou Williams never made the All-Star cut.

What is even more surprising is the fact that Robert Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, never received a selection for the All-Star team once during his 16-year-long NBA career.