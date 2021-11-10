“I don’t even know what you’re asking but Nicolas Batum is amazing”: Reggie Jackson cuts off a reporter when mentioned the Frenchman’s name, couldn’t stop lauding his performance

Nicolas Batum was sensational in LAC’s win over the Trail Blazers, putting up 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal on 77% shooting for the field.

On Tuesday night, an in-form Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers hosted a Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers squad at the Staples Center. A contest that witnessed 14 lead changes and 5 ties, ended with LAC winning 117-109.

It was an incredible outing for PG13, putting up 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, as he’s been doing on a nightly basis this season. However, it was the Clippers’ supporting cast that played a vital role in the win.

While Reggie Jackson recorded 23 points and a team-high +/- of +13, it was a season-best performance for Nicolas Batum who was extremely efficient finishing the night with 22 points, on 77.8% shooting from the field, and 75% from beyond the arc.

“Nicolas Batum is the glue for our team, he deserves his flowers”: Reggie Jackson

Just like every other Clipper fan, Reggie too was left speechless after Batum’s magnificent outing. Jackson just couldn’t stop lauding about the Frenchman during his postgame interview.

During one point of the press conference, Reggie even cut off a reporter who was going to ask him about Batum’s performance and went on to rave about the 6-foot-8 forward.

“Amazing. I don’t know what you’re asking. He’s amazing.”

Reggie Jackson cut off a reporter who began asking about Nicolas Batum. The minute Batum’s name was mentioned, Reggie said “AMAZING. I don’t even know what you’re gonna ask, but AMAZING.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 10, 2021

Reggie continued speaking about Nic’s role in the team.

“That guy is special. What he does. He’s honestly the glue for our team. He holds us down for whatever we need. He deserves his flowers.”

“I’m just proud to call him a teammate, proud to call him a brother.”

Reggie Jackson on Nicolas Batum: “I’m just proud to call him a teammate, proud to call him a brother.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 10, 2021

Batum has played a huge role in the Clippers’ 5-game winning streak. After a rather silent first few games, the 32-year-old has been averaging 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on an outstanding 63.8 shooting from the field and 59.4% from beyond the arc in these past 5 games.

With 4 more home games left, before going on a 2-game road trip, Paul George and co. will hope to grab a few more wins and rise up in the standings. Currently, LAC is placed 6th in the West with a 6-4 record.