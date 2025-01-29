Cameron Brink Expresses Her Annoyance Upon Being Asked About Jimmy Butler’s Trade Situation: “Not Here to Talk About Another Man”

Jimmy Butler needs to get traded already. Not so he can find his basketball joy in Phoenix or Houston or wherever, and not so the Miami Heat can turn the page on what’s been a difficult month. No, Jimmy Butler needs to get traded so we can all stop talking about him already. WNBA star Cameron Brink spoke for all of us on the first episode of her new podcast Straight to Cam when she expressed frustration to her cohost, Sydel Curry-Lee, over being asked about Butler.

“I was in Miami for Unrivaled, and I was walking into a Heat game. I was going with a friend, and people are yelling at me, ‘Where’s Jimmy?’ I was just on CBS Sports… I was doing PR, and at the end of the interview it’s like, ‘Where do you think Jimmy should go?’ I’m like, I’m not here to talk about another man that I really don’t know that well if I’m being honest. I think he’s very nice, but I don’t know that man very well. At the end of the day, it’s really not that serious, and I’m pretty indifferent about it, but like it’s just exhausting. It’s annoying.”

Brink has a lot going on. She’s rehabbing her knee to recover from the torn ACL that will likely keep her out for at least part of this upcoming WNBA season. She recently signed a two-year deal with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. She’s set to appear in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And she just started her new podcast. So please forgive her if, like the rest of us, she’s not looking to talk about Jimmy Butler and his future destination.

This isn’t the first time Cameron Brink has been asked about Jimmy Butler

Brink spoke about how, any time she publicly interacts with a male athlete, people always want to make it into a big deal like they’re flirting or they’re dating. It happened when she threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game and was seen laughing with Shohei Ohtani. The rumors started about her and Butler after Butler wore her jersey to an L.A. Sparks game, but Brink says the discourse can get exhausting.

“It does not have to be turned into that narrative every single time… Nothing can just be professional. It can just be so weird… It really makes me not wanna go online and read things because it just makes me so uncomfortable. It’s not like that. There can be a mutual admiration but not in that way.”

Everybody is tired of the Jimmy Butler trade discourse, but when you add the extra layer that female athletes like Brink have to deal with all the time, it really gets old quick.