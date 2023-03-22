“Shaquille O’Neal is Going to Want $100 Million”: Unsatisfied with his salary, Dennis Rodman Predicted Shaq’s Contract with the Lakers

The NBA’s status as one of the richest leagues in the world is a pretty established fact. As of 2019/20, the NBA in fact, holds the record for having the highest average annual player salary in the sports industry even.

All of this, despite the fact that there are strict financial restrictions which ensures that teams can’t just buy their way to success. However, over the years, with the willingness of owners to pay luxury tax and with teams figuring out ways to use exceptions available to them, the salary cap doesn’t seem to be much of a hindrance to anyone.

And this fact wasn’t lost on the NBA community either. In reality, despite not being someone known for his financial acumen, even Dennis Rodman saw it coming. The league had to keep its stars happy after all.

In his 1996 book, Bad as I Wanna Be, Rodman made his prediction on the salary cap practically being irrelevant when it came to paying stars. The Worm’s prophecy involved Shaquille O’Neal and his world-record NBA contract, a few months before it became a reality.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal Scored 0 points Against Me”: Dennis Rodman Flexed His Defensive Prowess On The Lakers Legend After Locking Him Down

Dennis Rodman predicted Shaq’s revolutionary $100 million signing with the Lakers in 1996.

The Worm did earn himself quite a lot of money during his time in the NBA. However, star power was on a rise in the 1990s with the NBA also growing in global popularity.

Rodman’s prediction came in the light of former #1 pick Larry Johnson earning a massive deal from Charlotte. The Hornets were a new franchise looking for a star to carry them into a new era. After some promising displays, the Hornets gave their star an $84 million deal in 1993.

This sparked a trend of huge contracts becoming commonplace among teams to keep their stars. Shaquille O’Neal was another #1 pick and a more impactful player from his entry to the league. Rodman’s prediction might not have been as profound, considering the circumstances.

As Rodman recorded in his book, “I think a lot of NBA teams use the salary cap as an excuse when a team wants to do something, it always seems to be able to do it. Larry Johnson is making $87 million over twelve years in Charlotte. That’s almost enough money to buy a team. Down the road, Shaquille O’Neal is going to want $100 million, and he’ll get it—all within the salary cap”.

Rodman probably was unlucky to miss out on a major payday. The sudden boom in NBA finances came towards the latter half of The Worm’s career. $27 million over a 12-year career is no small sum, but it certainly isn’t comparable to the $100 million younger stars like Shaq snagged in a single contract.

The constant evolution and financial growth of the league have been staggering. So much so that O’Neal’s $100 million spread over 5 years feels insignificant today.

Current MVP Nikola Jokic earns more than Shaq’s 5-year deal in less than 2 years.

While Shaq might historically be considered the most dominant center ever, he can’t hold a candle against today’s finest, financially. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is arguably the league’s finest big man, and his current NBA deal with the Denver Nuggets earns him a guaranteed $270 million over 5 years.

That marks an average of over $54 million per year. The deal from 2023-2028 also marks the largest contract ever in NBA history. Rodman certainly must not have seen such a leap in NBA finances. The Worm certainly could have used it too, considering his financial struggles over the years.

Regardless, the NBA’s growth in stature is something to marvel at. Larry Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal marked the beginning of a major spurt and blazed a trail for the likes of Jokic to follow.

Also read: “I make $2.5 million a year”: Dennis Rodman Once Called Out the NBA for Treating Him Differently than Other Stars