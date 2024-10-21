Larry Johnson Begged Alonzo Mourning To Not Trash Talk Charles Barkley

As one of NBA’’s first and greatest point forwards, Charles Barkley almost single-handedly made his playing style not just in vogue but highly sought after too. This was the 1980s. Seven years after Barkley was drafted, the mold of a player he established was so much in demand that it made Larry Johnson the first pick of the 1991 NBA Draft.

Johnson, like Barkley, was an undersized power forward who could grab over 10 rebounds a game while also dropping a handful of dimes. He carved out a successful career too, earning two All-Star selections in Charlotte.

Larry had tremendous respect for Sir Charles and understood his larger influence on the game. So much so that he ensured his then-teammate, Alonzo Mourning, did not disrespect the senior peer. During his appearance on All the Smoke, Johnson recalled a tough battle against Barkley

“Charles Barkley, he got about 16, 17 [points], I got about 16, 17 [points]. This is the third quarter, and he went to go up and shoot and Lonzo [Mourning] blocked it, ‘Get that f***ing sh*t out of here’.“

Normally, players would be ecstatic when their teammate blocks the opposing team’s star. However, Johnson knew this was no ordinary star. “I said ‘No! Just block the shot!’“

The front court of Johnson and Mourning had faced Barkley-led eight times when they were a pair at the Charlotte Hornets. During the period, Johnson learned, the hard way that too, that it was a mistake to rile up the 1993 NBA MVP. Lonzo wouldn’t heed his warning. The result: a foregone conclusion, Barkley made the Hornets suffer that evening.

“He put that big a** head down and I couldn’t stop him, Lonzo couldn’t stop him. He had like 16 in the third [quarter]. He went there and I couldn’t go there, he finished with close to 40, ” Johnson recalled.

Barkley, who played for three franchises — the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets in his illustrious career — was never the kind to hold back his words and just let his game do the talking. He once explained, “When you’re 6’5″ playing against a 6’9″, 6’10”, or 6’11” guy, I have to have a strategy.”

As such, he never trash-talked. His mind, perhaps, was preoccupied scheming how to outplay the bigger center in front of him. Of course, there have been exceptions to the rule.

Michael Jordan knew how to get into Charles Barkley’s head

Perhaps it was the fact that Barkley was taking on his then-close friend. Or maybe it was because Michael Jordan was outscoring him. Either way, Barkley, playing for the Rockets then, unleashed his verbose best (or should we say worst?) on January 18, 1998. A battle of two giants of the game — Sir Charles and His Airness at each other both with the ball and some harsh words.

In the matchup, MJ scored 45 points against Barkley’s 35. The two would mouth off the entire four quarters. “There was a lot of trash-talking today, most done by me and Charles. It just adds to the game,” Jordan said after the game. “Charles is not Charles with his mouth shut. That’s like me playing…. with hair.”

Barkley was vocal not just with Mike, but with the referees too. He sarcastically pleaded, “That’s a foul! I know he’s Michael Jordan!” Unfortunately, the friends did not get many more opportunities to face off on the hardwood.

In April of 1998, they would have their last matchup. MJ retired after ‘The Last Dance’ with the Bulls, and Barkley would retire before Jordan returned with the Wizards. In the 2010s, Jordan took offense over Barkley’s criticism of his ownership stint in Charlotte, a hatchet they are yet to bury.