Shaquille O’Neal is worth $400 million but could have been a billionaire had he accepted a Middle Eastern Princess’ marriage proposal!

To be Shaquille O’Neal must come with a lot of privileges. Allegedly a Middle Eastern princess proposed marriage to Shaq!

Yes, you read that one right, a marriage proposal to the big diesel from a princess in the Middle East. This isn’t Aladdin or another fairy tale but you can expect a fair amount of heads to turn when you hear something like this.

What’s more, as the story goes, Shaq was intimidated. Yes, a 7-foot-tall NBA center was intimidated by a woman. We gather she must have been a Wiley one.

Where did we first learn of this? It was during a segment with Jimmy Kimmel, where the host asked, “Is it true that a Middle Eastern princess proposed marriage to you?”

Shaq’s prompt, yes followed by the shake of his head said it all. Kimmel asks if she gave him a ring and that’s when Shaq starts recounting the story

Shaquille O’Neal was intimidated by a princess who wanted to pay for dinner!

To be a man and to be intimidated by a woman paying for dinner is not very progressive. But then Shaq was raised with manners and courtesy.

Recounting his story, he talks about how the two went to dinner. As per his own words, “she was too, way too aggressive for me!”.

Kimmel asks if Shaq pondered the proposal for even a minute, but he did not. Why? Because she wanted to pay for everything. When they went out to dinner she said “oh no, your money is no good here!”.

Shaq admits that as soon as she pulled out the credit card, he felt intimidated.

Imagine, telling an NBA player, who is already a millionaire that they don’t have to worry about paying for dinner. It feels like Shaq missed out on a lot of wealth, potentially billions even!

Although, we reckon Shaq does not lose any sleep over it. He is worth $400 million after all.

