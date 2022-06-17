“Oh, it’s a short series, Kevin Hart?”: When Shaquille O’Neal made the comedian break into a fit of laughter while on ‘NBA on TNT’ promoting his film Die Hart

Shaquille O’Neal has handed many L’s in his lifetime – none more hilarious than the one he handed to Kevin Hart on “NBA on TNT”.

In 2020, the world was forced into changing its living habits and was forced to shut down. a couple of months later, sports slowly got back on track to see through the season that had begun in 2019. While sports were back, the presenters were coming back too, and the boys over at NBA on TNT made a return to the studio as well, just 10 feet apart.

They brought Kevin Hart on the show for promoting his movie “Die Hart” which was due to release in 2020. Kevin Hart, a global superstar, and a huge sports fan had some laughs with the whole crew. He always has time to roast Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley based on their suits, and he did not stop this time as well.

He also got Kenny “The Jet” Smith when he said, “I saw you for the first time in the dunk contest, I did not know your knees were that way.” The poor man was trying to indulge Kevin, but he got roasted for just existing. Shaq would not be a spectator and was waiting for the right time to strike.

Shaquille O’Neal made a life outside the NBA – from policemen to action movies, he has done everything

Shaq was such a cocky guy when he was in the league, but did a complete 180 when he retired. he now is that giant softie people just like to share a laugh with. But he also got a few jokes up his sleeve. So when Kevin finally let his guard down, Shaq decided to throw in the short joke, and that caused Kevin Hart to break into fits of laughter.

He usually is so composed, but the timing of that one-liner messed him up so bad, that all he could do is admire that joke, and laugh it out. Do not mess with the Big Diesel, because he will roast you. He can take a joke, and at the same time dish it out. Shaq is the complete dad.

Die hart did well on the mini series front, releasing 10 episodes, and its rating did not drop below 6.8.

