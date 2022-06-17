“Welcome to the 4th ring club Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green”: Shaquille O’Neal congratulates the 2022 NBA champions

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal welcomes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to the 4-ring club.

The Golden State Warriors are officially 2022 NBA champions, as Stephen Curry puts a Finals MVP on his all-time great resume. The Dubs have won their 4th title in the last 8-years, reviving their dynasty that many believed had seen the end of the day.

The Celtics gave it all they had but failed to keep up with the Warriors on both ends of the floor. Facing an elimination game at home, Ime Udoka and his crew accounted for 23 turnovers though the Warriors weren’t too behind with 17. Nonetheless, the visiting team scored 27-points from those turnovers.

Curry and co were in cruise control for most parts of the game, going on a 21-0 run in the first half of the game, the longest run in NBA Finals history in the last 50 years. While Jaylen Brown and Al Horford showed tremendous fight, the championship DNA of Golden State prevailed.

The vintage Warriors Big 3 boasting Curry, Thompson, and Green now have 4-titles to their credit, with Shaquille O’Neal welcoming them as the new members of the 4-ring club.

Founder Shaquille O’Neal welcomes the Warriors Big 3.

It’s no secret that Shaq has always been a fan of the Warriors, calling Curry his favorite player to watch on numerous occasions. The Big Diesel also had the Bay Area team as his pick to win it all from the very beginning of this season. Thus one can imagine the former seven-foot center in a great mood today.

Shaq has never hesitated to give Curry his flowers for revolutionizing the game of basketball. Thus it was only a matter of time before the Lakers legend sent out his congratulatory message to the Dubs as they clinched their franchise’s 7th title.

Well, it seems like Curry, Thompson, and Green are in elite company with the likes of legends such as Shaq and LeBron James. All the stalwarts mentioned here own 4-rings. Many might have forgotten, but veteran Andre Iguodala also makes this cut.

