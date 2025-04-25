Shaquille O’Neal Issues a Warning to Dwight Howard Over “His Girl” Angel Reese

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard have had some beef for a while now, but the two attempted to put it behind them when Howard appeared on the most recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. It was a fun conversation with a lot of laughs between the two former Lakers centers, but there was one moment when their newfound friendship almost went off the rails.

Howard was asked by Adam Lefkoe if he wanted to give a shout-out to anybody in the sports or entertainment world that he thought was really on the rise, and after some thought, he came up with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.

In a vacuum, Reese’s name makes sense here. She broke the WNBA single-season record for rebounds in her rookie year, and she seems to be everywhere in the marketing space, with sponsorship deals from McDonald’s to Reese’s Pieces and a signature Reebok shoe set to debut in 2026.

Howard was the wrong one to bring up Reese’s name, though, after a clip went viral of him making fun of the former LSU Tiger during a pickup game.

Dwight Howard calling this the Angel Reese is crazy pic.twitter.com/TGNXotw7UI — SSN Jay-O (@Jay_3shifty) September 2, 2024

Howard calling out “Angel Reese!” after a player on his team missed multiple short shots and got his own rebounds is a knock on Reese for having a propensity for doing the same thing, which hurts her shooting stats but inflates her rebound numbers.

Shaq admonished Howard by saying, “Watch out!” multiple times, and the two laughed because they both knew why. Howard knew he stepped in it the second Reese’s name came out of his mouth, as Shaq has spoken before about how highly he thinks of her and her game.

Shaq’s relationship with Angel Reese has taken a few twists and turns

Reese has called Shaq a father figure and a mentor before, but the internet came to her defense late last year after Shaq made some weird and borderline inappropriate comments during an appearance on her podcast.

Shaq has been a vocal supporter of Reese since her days at LSU, but he definitely crossed a line when he commented on her “little-ass shorts” multiple times during the podcast, a move that she definitely didn’t seem to be a fan of.

Reese is only 22, but she’s already seen it all in her young career. She’s won a national championship, then been painted as a villain due to her rivalry with Caitlin Clark. She’s been praised as one of the best young players in the WNBA, but then has to endure jabs like the one Howard threw at her.

If there’s something to be learned from this whole situation, it’s that maybe we should treat our female athletes (and females in general, honestly) a little better. The WNBA and women’s college basketball has seen its popularity soar thanks to exciting young players like Reese, and nobody should be tearing them down or demeaning them. When it comes from men especially, it’s really not a good look.