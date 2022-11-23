Ben Simmons Cheekily Pulls the Michael Jordan Shrug at 76ers Fans, After Only Lacing 2 Free Throws

Ben Simmons has gone from being the laughingstock of the league to a man everyone has started to respect, pretty quickly. Heck, it is almost James Harden-Esque with his physique. Now, whether it was Russell Westbrook who shared the secret with him to do it, or not, we don’t know. But it’s clearly working.

In the last 5 games, the man is averaging 11.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 76.5% from the field. Slot this in along with his famously elite defense, and you have a damn good player.

However, unlike the rest of the NBA, fans of the 76ers just don’t want to see it happen… for obvious reasons.

Is there anything Ben Simmons can do about that?

Well, as he demonstrated very recently, he most certainly can.

Ben Simmons shrugs at Philadelphia fans after lacing both his free throws

Fans from the Philadelphia area are infamous for being a bit… less than mature when it comes to athletes.

So, after Ben Simmons left the team in the fashion that he did, he was always liable to draw the ire of the fanbase.

Until recently, the Nets star almost spoke on the matter as if he was completely helpless. However, after a point, it appears he figured that playing well was the best way he could react.

And following that thought process, he performed a cheeky little move toward the fans.

Ben Simmons hits both free throws and gives a shrug to the Sixers crowd 😂pic.twitter.com/fj5nZBf4Yf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 23, 2022

Of course, anything happy Ben Simmons has done has been extremely funny. And of course, it’s a bit hard to top this little shrug.

But, was that really the thing that burned Philadelphia fans the most?

Ben Simmons making his free throws was far more scathing to 76ers fans

A quick reminder: the Ben Simmons vs Philadelphia fans beef started when the player failed to make his free throws against the Hawks in the playoffs.

In reaction to just that there were people saying he wasn’t worth any of the hype. Heck, even Doc Rivers hung Simmons out to dry, saying that he doesn’t know if Big Ben is a championship-caliber point guard.

So, for the man to sink both his free throws in front of them, while they are looking desperately for him to miss?

Yeah, that one probably hurt.

