“Was Stephen Curry cheating on Ayesha in college?!”: When Warriors star hilariously displayed his heavenly rapping ability during his time at Davidson College

During Stephen Curry’s 2 years at Davidson College, Stephen Curry made a lot of noise, not just as an athlete, but as an entertainer as well

Stephen Curry just continues to amaze the NBA world, doesn’t he?

With the Warriors staring right into the possibility of a 3-1 deficit, the man said ‘not today’. He scored an incredible 43 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, on an insane 53.8% from the field, and 50% from beyond the arc.

What’s more is, almost each of his 7 threes were absolutely vintage Stephen Curry. There were shots flying in with hands in his face, pushes to shake his balance, double-teams, and a plethora of other things. Truly, at his best, this man is nothing less than a human highlight reel.

The more he performs like this, the more shocking it seems that the man was a fairly unheralded prospect coming out of high school. Heck, very few people believed he’d even make the NBA.

But, if this bothered him, Curry never really let it show while in college. In fact, not only did the man routinely participated in a bunch of hilarious skits with his college mates. And during one such time, he may or may not have revealed that he’d cheated on his then-girlfriend and future wife, Ayesha Curry.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry participated in a hilarious rap video while at Davidson college, delivering a line Ayesha Curry may find a bit suspect

Okay, before we say anything else, we’d like to let you know that we’re only joking about the cheating part. Of course, Steph didn’t cheat on his girlfriend… or wife. But, let’s just say you’ll absolutely LOVE the lines he had to deliver in the YouTube clip below.

Ah, such beautiful line delivery! Eminem needs to start taking lessons.

Given that this video came out all the way back in the prehistoric era of 2009, we’re pretty sure Ayesha Curry has already seen this audio-visual gold. But if not, and she sees this piece instead… Sorry, Steph.

