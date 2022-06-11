“Dell Curry’s new girlfriend and Sonya Curry’s new man used to be married!”: Stephen Curry’s parents have been revealed to be in a love situation you just cant make up

Dell and Sonya Curry have new partners – their backstory will shock you.

Dell Curry is a shooter on and off the court – he bagged a new girlfriend fairly soon after his split with his wife of several years. But that new girlfriend comes with a special baggage tag because her ex-husband is now dating, wait for it, Sonya Curry. Yes, you read that right, they traded spouses. This plot is straight out of a movie of an adult persuasion because no way in heaven anybody could come up with such a script in real life.

While it is only logical to move on and be with someone who helps you get over the pain of a heartbreak, choosing that person to be the wife/husband of your friends is sick and twisted. Being a shoulder to cry on is one thing, but dating the shoulder altogether is another. The ex-power couple was good friends with Steven Johnson and his wife, knowing them from Curry’s Virginia tech days.

This all seems so similar to that one episode in Two and a Half Men, where Charlie’s mother and her friend had regular fondue nights, and one day the dipping didn’t stop at cheese. Celebrities know their lives are scrutinized by the public with a microscope, yet they decide to do something like this. It’s almost as if they wanted to announce to the world, “Hey, we’d been cheating on each other with our close friends, now we’re public”.

Steph Curry and his brother Seth do not deserve their name dragged into this, yet who can stop this?

Dell Curry’s new GF and Sonia’s new man used to be married pic.twitter.com/PnWLc7pn8N — MeV (@mevvybear) June 11, 2022

The Curry family used to be seen as the gold standard as far as NBA families go – they imploded in an epic fashion

Up until last year, the Curry family was viewed as the nice, sweet household that had 3 NBA stars. Now they have three NBA stars and a crazy dad for pulling such a stunt. It’s nobody’s business to comment on other people’s lives, but this deserves some commenting.

Oh boy. Thanksgiving is about to be messy in that household. — CAM (@cammarshallfilm) June 11, 2022

why do I feel like I’ve seen this topic on the hub somewhere? pic.twitter.com/62BSH0pvRP — Angelo (PAIN.) (@AGLR_23) June 11, 2022

The man and woman in question have been the friends of Curry Sr. and Mama Curry for about 35+ years. Steven Johnson, a good friend of Dell Curry since his Virginia days now is dating his friend’s wife.

Sonya’s new beau is Dell’s college friend and their family is a close family friend with the curry. It. messed up, I know — Steph Curry (@IS_REALLY_HIM) June 11, 2022

at least he’s happy — (@ThisOurSzn) June 11, 2022

As this man said, he seems happy, so let’s leave it at that. But it still is messed up, with his son in the finals and everything. They could not choose a worse time to break this news to the public. Their son just had a historic 40-point game in game 4, yet all the news and media can talk about is his parents.

