“We’re a Little Bit More Mature as a Team”: Stephen Curry Details Combatting Warriors’ ‘11–30 Road Struggles’ Ahead of Crucial Season

After three consecutive wins in the NBA pre-season, the Golden State Warriors are looking confident before the start of the 2023-24 season. However, the team has not forgotten last season’s woes on the road, especially their leader, Stephen Curry. During a recent ‘Dubs Talk’ episode, Curry highlighted some of the issues that the squad faced last year and how they are trying not to repeat the same in the coming days. He also addressed the struggles that the Warriors faced on the road and the measures they are taking to mitigate them.

Last season, the Warriors managed to accrue an underwhelming 11-30 record in road games as the defending champions of the league. However, this time, Curry is hopeful that the team will not repeat the same mistakes.

Stephen Curry talks about the Warriors’ road struggles

During the interview, Steph answered a question about the Warriors’ road struggles by openly accepting that there were issues with the team last season. He underlined the fact that the first step to finding a solution was accepting that there was a problem.

However, the Baby-Faced assassin pointed out that the franchise has tweaked their roster to introduce more balance within the squad. Therefore, the team is looking much more mature now. Curry said,

“Whether it was moments during the game, whether it was bad approach collectively…We talk about it. We acknowledge it, we embrace it. But I think we’re a little bit more mature as a team overall with some of the additions that we have had.”

Curry talked about new recruits like Chris Paul and Dario Saric adding more depth to the roster. The four-time NBA Champion seemed hopeful that the new improved roster, alongside a healthy Klay Thompson, will certainly help improve their road record. He also underlined how important it is to win crucial road games to gain confidence in the postseason.

The Dubs had to end their title defense last year after they faced defeat in the Western Conference semi-finals at the hands of the LA Lakers. However, Steph seems positive that the new team will turn things around next season.

Warriors look strong before an important 2023-24 season

With their star shooting guard Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr entering the final years of their contract, this season seems to be an important one for the Warriors. There is no doubt that the franchise still boasts a legendary championship-winning trio in Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. However, being in the age group of 33-35, there have been questions regarding their future in the league.

This is why it is even more crucial for youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to show up in games. Moreover, they are due for their contract extension after the 2024-25 season and this might be a good time to show what they are worth. Needless to say, Kuminga is already showing his skills in the pre-season.