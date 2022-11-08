HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal, Who once paid Ex-Wife Shaunie $300,000 to Stop Working, Wants to be Remembered as a Nice Guy

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 08 2022

Shaquille O’Neal, Who once paid Ex-Wife Shaunie $300,000 to Stop Working, Wants to be Remembered as a Nice Guy

Images sourced from USA Today Sports and Twitter.com

Shaquille O’Neal is a multi-millionaire, an NBA legend, a father of 6 children, and an icon of broadcasting. But he wants to be known as a nice guy. We can sense a tinge of hypocrisy in this statement.

Shaq has been a nice guy all around but sometimes he has made statements that are almost ignorant. In one case, he talked about how he wanted to make his ex-wife stop working. Here is what Shaq said, “I know now, it is a mistake. I’m so big on my people. If I can protect you by keeping you in a house, stay in (the) house. What (are) you working for how much (do) you make in a year? 100,000? Here’s 300,000.”

While he meant well, we can see the almost ignorant way he phrased this. He might want Shaunie to have a comfortable life but what if his wife wanted to do something on her own?

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal’s Theatre Shows Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Movie”: Fans Berate Shaq Over Hypocritical Take On Nets Guard

Shaquille O’Neal once asked his ex-wife Shaunie to stop working

O’Neal’s offer to pay the large sum of money for Shaunie Henderson (formerly O’Neal) shows the disregard he has for money. And while the sentiment is nice and the gesture is in fact, a good one. He has failed to look at Shaunie’s own needs.

To some people, their work means a lot. And we think Shaq’s statement might have rubbed off the wrong way. They are no longer together and Shaunie is a very successful TV producer.

Perhaps wealth was not her priority. And Shaq might have misunderstood that.

Also read: Michael Jordan, Like Shaquille O’Neal, Was Disciplined With Mother Deloris’s Belt For Getting Suspended

Shaq wishes to be remembered as the good guy

In the video, O’Neal talks about why he doesn’t want to be remembered as anything else but a nice guy. Not as an investor, not as an NBA legend.

We can almost see Shaq’s humility seep through this clip. We know he often always means good but the choice of words can often lead to misunderstandings.

To us, Shaq will always be a nice guy, even if he wanted to pay his wife $300,000 a month so she could stop working.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Multi-millionaire Son, Myles B O’Neal Tries Choking the 7-Footer With Cheetos In a Prank

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam