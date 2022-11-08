Shaquille O’Neal, Who once paid Ex-Wife Shaunie $300,000 to Stop Working, Wants to be Remembered as a Nice Guy

Shaquille O’Neal is a multi-millionaire, an NBA legend, a father of 6 children, and an icon of broadcasting. But he wants to be known as a nice guy. We can sense a tinge of hypocrisy in this statement.

Shaq has been a nice guy all around but sometimes he has made statements that are almost ignorant. In one case, he talked about how he wanted to make his ex-wife stop working. Here is what Shaq said, “I know now, it is a mistake. I’m so big on my people. If I can protect you by keeping you in a house, stay in (the) house. What (are) you working for how much (do) you make in a year? 100,000? Here’s 300,000.”

While he meant well, we can see the almost ignorant way he phrased this. He might want Shaunie to have a comfortable life but what if his wife wanted to do something on her own?

Shaquille O’Neal once asked his ex-wife Shaunie to stop working

O’Neal’s offer to pay the large sum of money for Shaunie Henderson (formerly O’Neal) shows the disregard he has for money. And while the sentiment is nice and the gesture is in fact, a good one. He has failed to look at Shaunie’s own needs.

To some people, their work means a lot. And we think Shaq’s statement might have rubbed off the wrong way. They are no longer together and Shaunie is a very successful TV producer.

Perhaps wealth was not her priority. And Shaq might have misunderstood that.

Shaq wishes to be remembered as the good guy

In the video, O’Neal talks about why he doesn’t want to be remembered as anything else but a nice guy. Not as an investor, not as an NBA legend.

We can almost see Shaq’s humility seep through this clip. We know he often always means good but the choice of words can often lead to misunderstandings.

To us, Shaq will always be a nice guy, even if he wanted to pay his wife $300,000 a month so she could stop working.

