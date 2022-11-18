Shaquille O’Neal May Be Worth $400 Million, But He is No Sellout, as He Once Explained

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has built himself an empire. The man has a net worth of $400 million, which is absolutely incredible. And yes, while some of it is in fact due to the money he made in his NBA career, a massive heap of it came out of him being an expert businessman.

One of the many things he did as part of his business persona, did a plethora of commercials. And given that each and every one of these has Shaq’s love for fun, the man has become quite well-reputed for this side of his.

However, there is a certain bad side to it as well.

You see, when a person endorses as many brands as Shaq does, they can often be branded by the NBA community is a sellout.

But is Shaq really one?

Also Read: “I Love Joe Biden but he isn’t Fit to Run for President Again”: Charles Barkley’s Candid Confession on ‘Democratic’ and ‘Republican’ Factions of American Politics

Shaquille O’Neal once explained why he isn’t a sellout, unlike what many believe

Shaquille O’Neal may take up far too many brand deals possible for anyone else in the world. But he doesn’t just do it for the money.

So why does he do it? Well, here is what he had to say on the matter.

Of course, there will be those that don’t believe his words on this one. However, given the kind of person Shaquille O’Neal is, we’re more than inclined to believe him.

This is the man that buys something for a stranger no matter where he goes, and claims that he is a no celebrity. In fact, he denounces the word in general.

So frankly, it’s hard to imagine the man not sticking to his word on this one.

But, while he is always ready to do right by others, it appears that he isn’t quite as quick to give his money to his own kids.

Shaquille O’Neal wants 3 degrees out of each one of his kids before they get their hands on his fortune

Now, we could try to explain this in our own words. But why do that, when there is a clip of the man doing it himself?

Frankly, this makes more sense than many would like to believe.

By giving his kids such a lofty goal that they need to achieve, he is making his kids earn their keep of his $400 million fortune.

And then, by the time they are allowed to get their hands on it, they will, in theory, be educated enough to use the money smartly.

That right there is rich parenting done right.

Also Read: “When Are We Having Kids, Shams Charania?”: Kay Adams Can’t Keep Herself From Flirting With ‘The Athletic’ Reporter