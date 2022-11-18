“When Are We Having Kids, Shams Charania?”: Kay Adams Can’t Keep Herself From Flirting With ‘The Athletic’ Reporter

From Malika Andrews getting awed courtside by Jordan Poole to Rachel Nichols getting spellbound by Jimmy Butler in a couple of personal interviews, a female journalist hitting on NBA players is not too rare a sight. But Shams Charania?

You might have seen a lot of reporters getting swayed while interviewing an athlete, but by another journalist on live TV? That’s rare right? Go on, watch Kay Adams go at Shamsy.

Kay Adams shoots her shot with Shams Charania. On air.

In her new show “Up and Adams” which airs every morning on FanDuel TV, one of the country’s favorite sports presenters openly filtered with NBA’s top reporter and joked with the 28-year-old about having a child together, to which Shams looked totally faltered.

Kay Adams shoots her shot with Shams 👀 pic.twitter.com/RKnuM1nviO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

“When are we having kids?”, the 36-year-old asked in her segment ‘Getting to know Shams Charania’, while gushing and also clearing that she was only joking, but then went on to confess her obsession for Shams, to which even he obliged.

Meanwhile, NBA Twitter went wild with the whole exchange.

Bruhh might as well propose 😭😭😂 — Aws Kotbi (@akutbii) November 18, 2022

Didn’t know if want to be Shams when I woke up today but here we are — Dale Marsh (@Dale415) November 18, 2022

So now, the man is not just swaying with his work, his charm is doing its thing as well believe.

Where does Shams stand among the reporters in today’s NBA?

Although he hasn’t got as much experience as ESPN’s Tony Kubek Award-winning veteran Adrian Wojnarowski per se, the Athletic and Stadium’s young insider is not behind any of the big-name veterans who have as much work experience as his age.

Having started his career under the guidance of Woj at Yahoo Sports, Shams parted ways with the media giant in 2018 and has since made his name as two of the best insiders in the NBA alongside Wojnarowski.

