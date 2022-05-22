“Shaquille O’Neal never worked hard in practice”: When Lakers’ legend explained how he got paid to dominate in a match and not to work hard in practice

Shaquille O’Neal never gave it his all in practice, something he does not deny. However, Shaq has an interesting reason for not working hard!

Shaq was many things as a basketball player. An offensive monster, one of the best centers the NBA has ever seen, and a dominant, sometimes unstoppable force.

The Big Fella asserted his superiority over most players in the NBA from the moment he was drafted. Four rings and 30 years later, and there isn’t a person out there who can deny his legendary status.

Over the course of his 19-year pro career, Shaquille O’Neal played for six different teams. Namely the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics.

He would end his career averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks a game. With numbers like that, you would assume a lot of hours went in on the practice court, but that wasn’t the case with The Big Aristotle.

Shaquille O’Neal believes he was paid to dominate on the court not during practice sessions

In what was an infamous interview, Kobe Bryant exclaimed that he would have won 12 rings if Shaq had the same work ethic he did. This statement resulted in a huge back-and-forth between the two Lakers legends.

However, it does raise an important question. Why didn’t Shaquille O’Neal work hard during practice? This is a question that the four-time champion has an answer to.

According to Shaq, he did not work hard in practice, because of two things. He did not like being ‘touched up’ in practice and that he wasn’t being paid to practice, but to dominate in matches!

An interesting take from one of the greatest to ever play the game. However, he does recommend that it is a bad way of thinking and that other players should not take him up on this advice.