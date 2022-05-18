“Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, The Admiral”: LeBron James answers Kevin Durant ‘s question on the Centers who’d make MVP conversations in today’s NBA

Kevin Durant might have answered Shaquille O’Neal’s recent slander with praise, asks a question on Twitter that will have the former Lakers star in everyone’s answer.

There are very few players in the NBA that are as active as Kevin Durant on the offensive end of a basketball court, but there are none on Twitter.

Although he always stays active on social media in or offseason, with his official accounts or burners, since going out of the 2022 Playoffs in the first round, he has been ON 24/7.

Having arguments with random folks or trash-talking analysts in the NBA media, you name it, he’s doing it all.

He also comes up with some fun hypothetical NBA questions to engage fans. And sometimes even gets his colleagues in the league to respond to him as well.

LeBron James answers Kevin Durant ‘s question, picks Hakeem, Shaq, and David Robinson as his top centers from the 90s

On Tuesday, the Slim Reaper asked a question, “Which centers from the 90s would be in the MVP conversation if they played in today’s NBA?” on which King James had his say as well.

Shaq, Dream, Admiral. — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 18, 2022

And so did LeBron’s fanboy and FS1 analyst, Nick Wright. He had the same pick as James but had responded well before his favorite athlete.

Hakeem (‘90-‘96), Robinson (‘90-‘96), Shaq (‘94-‘00). All respect to Ewing, but he doesn’t make the cut. https://t.co/PiJwZuAwra — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 18, 2022

Durant’s own three had only one different player than LBJ, and it was Patrick Ewing instead of David Robinson. His keeping Shaq in there might just be the reason the Slim Reaper asked this question in the first place.

It might be his way of getting back at the Diesel who mocked him earlier on his IG post, trying to show he’s the bigger guy by giving praises instead of getting back. It might just be true, we know KD, he works in mysterious ways.

