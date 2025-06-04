Shaquille O’Neal Offers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce a Million-Dollar Prize Reality Show Idea

Shaquille O’Neal’s identity extends beyond being just a basketball player. The four-time NBA champion has carved out an amazing life outside of basketball. He has become one of the most business-savvy athletes of all time. His understanding of the entertainment industry is among the best. The best part? He’s always ready to share his knowledge.

Advertisement

O’Neal is not just a fan of reality television, he has become a star within the space. It began in 2009, with the launch of his first reality TV series titled Shaq Vs.

The show featured O’Neal challenging amazing athletes from around the world in their respective fields. It only lasted two seasons, with its final episode airing in 2010. Despite its premature ending, O’Neal didn’t rule out a return to reality TV in the future.

In 2020, O’Neal returned with a new show, Shaq Life. The series followed O’Neal’s daily life throughout the global pandemic. The final episode aired in December 2021, closing the chapter yet again with just two seasons.

Of course, the root of both these shows is in business. Shaq saw an opportunity to profit and took it. A similar spark hit him again during his appearance on the New Heights Podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers showed Shaq the new Orlando Magic jerseys and asked for his opinion about the same. Right at that moment, a million-dollar idea popped up in Shaq’s mind.

“I just made an idea for you guys to do a reality show,” O’Neal said on the New Heights podcast. “A million-dollar prize, the best brothers in the world.”

O’Neal’s idea is for the Kecle brothers to host a reality competition show, including other notable brothers in professional sports. He listed the likes of Peyton and Eli Manning, Franz and Moritz Wagner, along with Ausar and Amen Thompson, as possible candidates.

“Like five teams and you all just go through these crazy obstacle courses,” O’Neal said. Seeing how the Kelce brothers got excited hearing this idea, Shaq made his stake clear. “If you do the show, I want executive producer.”

The hypothetical show would require the list of brothers to participate in obstacles until one pair remains. Travis and Jason’s eyes immediately grew bigger once O’Neal graced them with his idea.

This would be the Kelce brothers’ first time pursuing a path in reality TV. Nonetheless, they would join the long list of top athletes with reality shows.

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball appeared in the Facebook original series Ball in the Family. It became a massive hit among fans. But it wouldn’t have been possible without one of the pioneering athlete reality shows, Khloe & Lamar.

The reality show featured Khloe Kardashian and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom. The vulnerability to showcase his daily life led to Odom becoming one of the first to highlight that realm of media.

The Kelce brothers didn’t rule out the possibility of O’Neal’s idea. It remains to be seen if they’d take this on their plate, considering their busy schedules.