Shaquille O’Neal Once Blasted Ben Simmons and Asked Him to Stop ‘Whining’ and ‘Making Excuses’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at those siding with Ben Simmons, who took an entire year off due to personal reasons.

Hoping to resurrect his career, Ben Simmons has a herculean task ahead of him, making his comeback post missing the entire 2021-22 season. The former ROTY has earned himself the villain tag since his ugly fallout with the Sixers organization.

Simmons outrightly refused to suit up for the Philly team post the 2021 playoff debacle, citing mental health issues. Despite several advances from his teammates and the front office, the 26-year-old remained adamant, demanding a trade.

While many chose to exercise caution speaking on the matter given the sensitive nature, such wasn’t the case with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The former seven-foot center called Simmons on numerous occasions for his unprofessional behavior.

In a recent clip, Shaq asks Simmons to stop whining and show up to work, adding how fans spend their hard-earned money to watch their favorite superstars on the court.

“It’s not okay, Ben Simmons”: Shaquille O’Neal’s honest take on the former Sixers guard missing time.

The Big Diesel has never been a fan of the modern-day’s ‘load management’ phenomenon. Thus one can imagine him being irate over the entire Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. In the clip below, the Lakers legend was at his candid best, addressing the issue to host Spice Adams.

“When you whine and whine and whine, you get all these people, that you know, it’s okay, it’s okay. It’s not okay, because guess what, the fans that’s paying like Spice and his beautiful son and his two beautiful daughters when they pay all that money to watch me play, they don’t wanna hear no excuses.”

“Spice got a job and Spice gotta take a piece of that job, a lot of money, buy those good seats for his kids, some of that money is coming to you, we don’t wanna hear no excuse, I don’t wanna hear you 6ft 9’/10′, talking about all I saw was a jersey.”



While Shaq may have been critical of Simmons’ stance, he has always backed it up with some advice for the three-time All-Star.

Shaquille O’Neal’s advice to Ben Simmons.

Seven-foot Shaq does find certain similarities in Simmons’ struggles from the free throw line. However, the four-time champion asks the Nets guard to be fearless, saying the following.

“Ben doesn’t talk a lot, I wish him well. I know he’s going through some personal stuff, but I do know to get to that next level, you have to have that mental fortitude,” said the Big Diesel.

“It’s okay to be scared, you think, I wasn’t scared after missing 9-free throws in a row and everybody’s laughing at me, gotta shoot it.”

Though Shaq might be critical of Simmons’ stance against the Sixers, he is confident the Aussie native holds a lot of untapped potential.

