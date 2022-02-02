Basketball

“Someone ask Moses Moody to fill the application for being the third Splash Brother”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW rookie drains the most 3s in a game by a Warrior since Stephen Curry

“Someone ask Moses Moody to fill the application for being the third Splash Brother”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW rookie drains the most 3s in a game by a Warrior since Stephen Curry
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
T1 Steel Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
Next Article
“He is very highly touted” – Booker T says RAW Superstar could become world champion in WWE
NBA Latest Post
“Someone ask Moses Moody to fill the application for being the third Splash Brother”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW rookie drains the most 3s in a game by a Warrior since Stephen Curry
“Someone ask Moses Moody to fill the application for being the third Splash Brother”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW rookie drains the most 3s in a game by a Warrior since Stephen Curry

Moses Moody drained 6 three-pointers as he records 20 points in the Warriors’ 124-120 win…