“Someone ask Moses Moody to fill the application for being the third Splash Brother”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW rookie drains the most 3s in a game by a Warrior since Stephen Curry

Moses Moody drained 6 three-pointers as he records 20 points in the Warriors’ 124-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

After winning 5 straight contests at home, the Golden State Warriors started their 2-game road trip with a 14-point win at Houston. On Tuesday night, playing without the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala, and Nemanja Bjelica, the GSW ‘B’ team stunned the Spurs.

After leading for the majority of the bout, the short-handed Warriors managed to upset SAS in a come-from-the-back 4-point win. Jordan Poole led the team with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 52 points, 8 assists, and 20 rebounds.

However, it was rookie Moses Moody who was the star of the night. The 19-year-old recorded a career-high 20 points. Knocking down 6 three-pointers in the bout, Moody now has the most number of three-pointers recorded in a single game by a Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry.

Moody’s teammates were all happy for him and spoke about his big night.

Damion Lee: “I think the G League has been huge for Moses (Moody) and his confidence.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 2, 2022

Steve Kerr: “Moses (Moody) is a competitor. A winner.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 2, 2022

NBA Twitter also rewarded the 6-foot-5 player for his outstanding performance.

Moses Moody is hustling his butt off in his 3rd game in 3 days Ultimate gamer — mathketball ✾ (@Mathketball1) February 2, 2022

Career-high 20 points on 6 made threes for Moses Moody tonight. Good to see him get more minutes and I still believe he can be a shrewd draft pick by the Warriors given the shots Moody will get over there. pic.twitter.com/OE2BuejiHL — Wilko (@wilkomcv) February 2, 2022

Moses Moody gonna help lead the way pic.twitter.com/MQmzyACfCv — NBA™ (@LaymanAnalyst) February 2, 2022

Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga tonight pic.twitter.com/wz1GNpjKwk — WinandDevelopSzn➐ (@dubs4thechip) February 2, 2022

steph backhug he been hustlin all game and so with the team, what a win! keep going ily @mosesmoody!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzdAeRg2te — eli | i aint depressed warrior anymore (@elishTand) February 2, 2022

Clearly, this game showed us that the Warriors have an incredibly deep lineup. Placed 2nd in the Western Conference, the Warriors have a legit shot at contending for the title.