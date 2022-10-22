Shaquille O’Neal Once Created a New Type of Tax Just So He Could Eat His Kids’ Food

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the funniest athletes in the world. He once created a tax that allowed him to eat his children’s food.

The world of sports is filled with several interesting personalities. Many of whom are NBA superstars and legends.

Among the list of stand-out characters in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal probably takes the cake. The four-time NBA Champion is hilarious.

While his antics on the court are well remembered, his shenanigans off of it are legendary. Just ask his kids, who have to pay a ‘tax bite’.

Also Read: “Stop Eating… Don’t Go to Krispy Kreme!”: Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith Mock 252lbs Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal gets free food by issuing a ‘tax bite’ every time his kids get food

There can be no denying that Shaq is one of the smartest and funniest people in the world. He knows exactly how to make people smile in some of the most creative ways.

He even found a way to use his natural penchant for humor to his advantage. Being the head of the O’Neal household, the former MVP has managed to impose a tax on his own children.

That’s right, Shaq has created what he calls the ‘tax bite’. A tax that he levies on his kids every time they order something to eat, which results in a meal for himself, given the size of his bites.

A truly inventive way of getting lunch for free. None other than The Big Aristotle could have come up with this.

Shaquille O’Neal loves trolling his children

Shaquille O’Neal is many things, an athlete, an icon, a businessman, and much much more. One of those things also happens to be a family man, and as a family man, Shaq loved trolling his kids.

Take for example the time he hilariously poked fun at his son Shareef, when the young man tried to shoot his shot with Rihanna. Diesel stated that the Caribbean singer wasn’t interested in his own son, and would much rather be with him.

If that isn’t a hilarious example of tough love, who knows what is?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Teams: What Teams Has ‘The Big Aristotle’ Played On During His 19-Year Career?