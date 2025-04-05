Shaquille O’Neal Once Detailed How $3 Million Convinced Him to Give the Director of ‘The Exorcist’ a Shot

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Shaq has always been a man of many talents. In the 90s, after starting his NBA career, Shaq donned several other hats. The big fella had a passion for music, which led him to a record deal and a platinum-selling debut album. Shaq’s artistic pursuit wasn’t limited to just music, he also tried his hand at acting. In the 90s alone, he featured in five movies. Despite a lengthy filmography section on his Wikipedia page, Shaq claims that he never wanted to be an actor.

During a 2019 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Shaq revealed how he got cast by the director of ‘The Exorcist.’ He said that he was once strolling around LA when Billy Friedkin, better known as William Friedkin, stopped him. “’You know who I am?’ I said no, sir. ‘My name is Billy Friedkin, I directed the Exorcist.’ Man, you a legend in my house,” Shaq detailed their first interaction.



When Friedkin offered him a role in “Blue Chips,” Shaq initially refused. When the director told Shaq that he’d be playing a basketball player in the movie, Shaq came on board. Although Shaq was surprised that he was being offered $3 million for his debut role, he saw it as an opportunity to expand his skillset.

The NBA legend knew back then that opportunities like that to not only be on the big screen and also make $3 million don’t come by every day. He has enjoyed his time acting, from full roles to cameos in movies like Kazaam, Grown Ups, and Uncle Drew.

Shaquille O’Neal is set to appear in Gravesend

Shaq is no stranger to TV appearances. Other than being one of the primary members of the TNT crew, the big fella does a lot of advertisements. His good friend Charles Barkley often taunts him that Shaq features in every other TV commercial.

The NBA legend is now set to appear in Amazon Prime’s ‘Gravesend.’ The story behind how he bagged a role in the series is interesting. Shaq revealed that he DMed the creator and star, William DeMeo, to show his appreciation for his work. Surprisingly, DeMeo had a role in mind for the big fella and made him an offer.

Shaq will be playing an old-school gangster in the series and will have a recurring role.