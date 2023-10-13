9 Days After Expressing ‘New Heights Podcast Desire,’ LeBron James Crowns Travis Kelce ‘North East Ohio’s Most Famous Man’

On the recent episode of The Shop, LeBron James spoke to the Thursday Night Football Tonight panel about Travis Kelce. According to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Kelce has surpassed him as the “most famous man” of North East Ohio. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos contest, LBJ dished out huge praise to the NFL star.

2023 has been a great year for Travis Kelce. Being famous for different reasons, LeBron James believes that Kelce has officially surpassed him as the “most famous man” of North East Ohio. Showering him with the ultimate praise came merely nine days after LBJ expressed his desire to join the 34-year-old’s New Heights podcast. Clearly, from what his actions are suggesting, James has developed some admiration for Travis.

LeBron James dubs Travis Kelce as North East Ohio’s “most famous man”

Travis Kelce has been having a great year. Back in February, he co-led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. Apart from adding a second title to his resume, Kelce also emerged victoriously at the golf course over the summer. Defeating the Golden State Warriors duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes won the 2023 edition of Capital One’s The Match.

Despite winning a title and clinching a victory at The Match, Travis Kelce’s rise in popularity came from his recent actions. The NFL star is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift. Even though the two celebrities have not confirmed any romantic link, the pop star has been seen attending the Chief’s games.

Since the dating speculations, Travis has witnessed a 400% increase in jersey sales and a 383,000-followers boost on Instagram. Being one of the most talked-about athletes recently, LeBron James was not wrong in calling the 11-year veteran “the most famous man” of North East Ohio.

“Sometimes you gotta get the crown up to the next one. What Travis got going on right now and the Swifties, I think I’m gonna give the crown to him right now.”

Bron has regarded himself as the “Kid from Akron” for the past two decades. Known for being extremely patriotic towards Ohio, passing on the mantle to Kelce would not have been as easy a decision for the 6ft 9” forward.

LeBron and Travis share a common interest regarding the NBA star’s appearance on the New Heights podcast

The New Heights podcast is one of the more entertaining sports podcasts hosted by the Kelce brothers. In the past, big names from the American sporting community – Charles Barkley, Jalen Hurt, and Shannon Sharpe, among others – have made an appearance on the podcast.

A week back, the King spoke about the possibility of joining the podcast as a guest. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old wrote:

Receiving validation from one of the most iconic athletes ever was a great achievement for Kelce. The NFL star couldn’t contain his happiness as he replied to the same tweet.

It’ll be interesting to keep an eye out for constant updates regarding new episodes. Certainly, an episode with LeBron James will be an entertaining watch for all sports enthusiasts.