“This Is the Pinnacle of Your NBA Career!”: When Stephen Curry Tested His Mettle on ‘Human Basketball Hoop’ With James Corden

A player requires a lot of skills to attain success in the NBA. There is shooting, ball-handling, on-court movement, and more nitty-gritty of the game. While almost all players in the NBA possess these skills, only a few of them can actually call themselves masters of these arts. Stephen Curry is one of them.

The Warriors superstar possesses brilliant ball-handling skills, doesn’t stop moving at all, and oh, he’s the greatest ever to shoot the basketball. All of these skills combined come in very handy when Steph has to step up and lead the Warriors.

By 2019, Steph was a 3x NBA Champion, 2x MVP, and a 6x All-Star. However, his toughest challenge came not on the basketball court, but on the sets of The Late Late Show.

Stephen Curry was challenged by the Human Basketball Hoop

While a true hooper can shoot and play on any hoop, adjusting to new hoops, take a bit of time. However, when the hoop is attached to a human, things get a lot tougher. James Corden, being the guy he is, even claimed that it was the Pinnacle of Steph’s NBA Career.

Corden wore a hoop to his body, and then was dangled mid-air on the sets of his show. There were three racks of balls kept on the set, and Steph had to shoot as many as he could.

While the Warriors’ superstar started off strong, things got a little tougher as he moved to the second rack. Seeing Steph knock down those initial shots just made Corden turn up the intensity and the host started making it tougher for Steph to make the shots.

By the end, Steph had seven points on the board, which really seemed to impress the host and the audience.

Steph’s woes in Overtime

Being the greatest shooter in the world, people have a lot of expectations from you all the time. Stephen Curry is also the team’s undisputed leader, so that puts him on a higher pedestal. However, as of late, Steph has been a little disappointing when it matters the most.

He went 0 for 3 in the OT loss against the Timberwolves. However, this isn’t anything new.

Stephen Curry has played 5 OT games in the last 2 seasons. He has scored a total of 7 points and shot 1-13 from the floor in those OT periods. The Warriors as a team have lost 9 straight road overtime games. pic.twitter.com/mtCEl28J79 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2023

Hopefully, the Chef figures things out, and the Warriors can get to a good seeding by the end of the season.

