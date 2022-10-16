“This dude does not have a pregnancy test!”: Charles Barkley is Bewildered by Shaquille O’Neal’s Catalog of Products

Charles Barkley once hilariously grilled Shaquille O’Neal for having endorsed a pregnancy test. He was shaken by Shaq’s incredible portfolio.

Shaquille O’Neal will make for a huge appeal for any product. As such O’Neal has his footprint in marketing multiple brands across various industries.

On an episode of ‘Inside the NBA’, the panel members played a game that was referred to as ‘The Big Shill’, mocking O’Neal for the various products he endorses.

Barkley stated-

“Let me tell you something! This better be hair removal, this dude does not have a pregnancy test! Ain’t no way!”

Shaquille O’Neal’s brand!

Shaquille O’Neal’s reputation, credibility, and intellect have enabled the former NBA MVP to have an opulent lifestyle once he was done with his playing career.

The four-time champion has amassed a stellar amount of wealth through his endorsements! Some of them include Burger King, Taco Bell, Pepsi, NBA2k, and more.

He is the epitome of what a successful athlete in the modern era should look like!

Albeit, a man of 5o years right now, “Shaq’s” personality and character for someone of his stature, is still down to earth. An out-and-out example and role model for future generations to come.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have the most unique love/hate relationship

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, share a special camaraderie within the NBA community. The pair’s high spirits have been the primary reason behind the success of the popular show ‘Inside the NBA’.

The two have been going back and forth with each other for the better part of two decades now. ‘Diesel’ and ‘Chuck’ have had laughs at the expense of each other.

The pranks pulled on each other have made for some hilarious content. Their influence on the NBA court has mirrored their work off the field as analysts! For more gags, check out the video below.

