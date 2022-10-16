“Did Jordan Poole Become too Chirpy post Winning the Championship?”: Shaquille O’Neal Floats Wild Theory 

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal comes out in support of Draymond Green post the punching incident with Jordan Poole, stating this happens all the time.

The recent Draymond Green and Jordan Poole punching incident has left Dub Nation worrying about their team’s future, given the severity of what transpired between the two Warriors teammates. Head Coach Steve Kerr described it as the biggest crisis of his tenure in the Bay Area.

The unfortunate event has placed Green on the hot seat, with many criticizing him for his actions, including ruining the atmosphere of the locker room. The former DPOY faces his most difficult challenge ahead of the 2022-23 season, given he was left off the hook with a mere fine.

Amid all the scrutiny, Green has found support in his TNT colleague and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. During the latest episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the Diesel asked those calling out the Warriors point forward to mind their own business, stating such incidents weren’t unusual in sports.

Also read: “Jordan Poole has PTSD Now”: NBA Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Draymond Green Dapping the 23 year old

Nonetheless, Shaq has his reasoning, speculating that Poole was getting chirpy, especially since he was about to get the contract extension.

Shaquille O’Neal delivers a stern message to those slamming Draymond Green.

One of the most dominant players to ever step on the hardwood, Shaquille O’Neal played 19 seasons, accomplishing almost every accolade in the NBA book. Thus the Lakers legend isn’t alien to teammates having their share of tussles. The former seven-foot center was involved in several conflicts during his tenure.

Thus it was only a matter of time before we got Shaq’s take on the Green-Poole punching incident. Citing it as not something unusual during team practices, the three-time Finals MVP speculated a theory, suggesting JP was too much into himself post winning the chip in June.

“All you people messing with Draymond [Green]: Mind your damn business… You guys that don’t know anything about competitive sports, you have no idea what you’re talking about. So just shut the hell up & be a fan… This happens all the time.” 🗣️ @SHAQpic.twitter.com/BvezLjbjkn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Speaking of such incidents happening all the time, Shaq strengthened his case by narrating the instance of Bulls legend Michael Jordan punching former teammate and current Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors.

In what many believe, this could be Green’s last season in the Bay Area as he treads on thin ice. The four-time All-Star has a player option next year. Things have only got more uncertain off-late, with the likes of Poole and Wiggins earning 100+ million contracts, respectively.

The 2022-23 season is a litmus test for Green, who will have to show his versatility as a player beyond the defensive end of schemes.

Also read: Did Jordan Poole Miss Draymond Green’s Wedding, or Was He Not Invited?