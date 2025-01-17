Kenny Smith ‘Accuses’ Shaquille O’Neal of Pulling a Prank on Him by Putting Snow on Car Seat

Fans of Inside the NBA are well aware of Shaquille O’Neal’s wacky sense of humor. His ‘Shaqtin A Fool’ series featured the big guy presenting happenings around the league he found funny in a hilarious manner. And he’s also a compulsive prankster. Stories and clips of some of his practical jokes on former teammates have flooded social media. His latest prank ‘allegedly’ involved fresh snow on his co-host Kenny Smith’s car seat.

O’Neal allegedly piled snow on the driver’s seat of Smith’s car, who found out about it after he reached his vehicle to drive home following a shoot. Kenny immediately guessed who was behind it, and posted a video on Instagram calling the HOF-er out, without naming Shaq directly, of course.

“There’s only one person that would do some stupid stuff like this. Who would do that? Who would take the snow? There’s only one man! I know who you are! Four letters! One man who’d do something stupid like this to my car,” he said.

The Lakers legend has not taken responsibility for the act, yet. But with everything we know about O’Neal’s penchant for jokes, and Kenny’s “four letters” clue, it could only be one person.

But it may not be the best time for Shaq to be pranking around. He’s come under fire recently after tales of him hazing rookies went viral online. A lot of fans have called him out for his poor behavior. The hazing in question was revealed by former Lakers guard Ty Lue, who claimed Shaq once defecated in a teammate’s shoe.

Shaq’s pranks draw negative comments from social media

In the age of podcasts, many of Shaq’s former teammates have revealed that he would sometimes go beyond the accepted ‘line’ when pranking teammates. Lue said it, and so have Gary Payton and Grant Hill. Fans have had their say on Shaq’s character after hearing these stories.

It has been nearly two years since Lue told Draymond Green and Baron Davis about the tale of Shaq defecating in the shoes. A user posted the clip on X recently, commenting, “Shaquille O’Neal gotta be top 5 worst teammates of all time.”

Fans weren’t the only ones left angry by O’Neal’s habit. Paul George spoke on the defecation story on his podcast, claiming he’d never heard anyone go to such an extent to haze a teammate.

“I ain’t seen nothing like that, bro. That’s over the top,” said George.

Shaq’s latest stunt with Kenny may be harmless, but the internet never forgets. And the legend could face some backlash unless he keeps the intensity and wackiness of his pranks in check.