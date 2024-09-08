mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shares ‘Omega Psi Phi’ Dance After Disciplining Son Myles for Imitating It

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shares ‘Omega Psi Phi’ Dance After Disciplining Son Myles for Imitating It

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal stint with LSU is now treated as a preface to his dominance in the NBA. But Shaq didn’t spend all his time practicing during his LSU days, he also enjoyed campus life to the fullest. An indication of this was his participation in the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, something that the big man still holds with pride to this day.

Shaq recently proclaimed his allegiance to the brotherhood by sharing their odd, yet very amusing dance performance on his Instagram.

The Lakers legend came across a reel that displayed the Omega Psi Phi’s signature dance. The clip shows a bunch of Omega Psi Phi members dressed in white shirts and black trousers performing a dance routine that is hard to understand.

Their showing is marked with a lot of yelling and stomping on the ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pincgatorgear (@pincgatorgear)

Shaq has been proud of this dance for some time now, no matter how off-beat it may be. However, he is very careful about preserving the principles associated with it.

He even went as far as to discipline his 27-year-old son Myles O’Neal for trying to imitate it during a QandA session. In a hilarious exchange during their interview with Complex, they said,

Shaq: “Well I am a member of Omega Psi Phi. So, it’s anything you got [sticks out his tongue]”

Myles: “Your little cute… [puts fairy hands up]”

Shaq: “Put your hands down! [Smacks Myles’s arm] “

Myles: “I’m sorry! I didn’t mean any disrespect.”

Interestingly, this exchange came about after he flagged the Omega Psi Phi dance as the greatest one of all time. Of course, whether he is right about it is up for debate. However, what isn’t is his love and admiration for his LSU frat house.

Shaq entered LSU when he was just 17 years old and spent just three years of his life there (1989-1992). But he still cherishes the relationships he built back then.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these