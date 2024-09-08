Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shares ‘Omega Psi Phi’ Dance After Disciplining Son Myles for Imitating It

Shaquille O’Neal stint with LSU is now treated as a preface to his dominance in the NBA. But Shaq didn’t spend all his time practicing during his LSU days, he also enjoyed campus life to the fullest. An indication of this was his participation in the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, something that the big man still holds with pride to this day.

Advertisement

Shaq recently proclaimed his allegiance to the brotherhood by sharing their odd, yet very amusing dance performance on his Instagram.

The Lakers legend came across a reel that displayed the Omega Psi Phi’s signature dance. The clip shows a bunch of Omega Psi Phi members dressed in white shirts and black trousers performing a dance routine that is hard to understand.

Their showing is marked with a lot of yelling and stomping on the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pincgatorgear (@pincgatorgear)

Shaq shares the Omega Psi Phi dance pic.twitter.com/7BkvL6psLh — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 8, 2024

Shaq has been proud of this dance for some time now, no matter how off-beat it may be. However, he is very careful about preserving the principles associated with it.

He even went as far as to discipline his 27-year-old son Myles O’Neal for trying to imitate it during a QandA session. In a hilarious exchange during their interview with Complex, they said,

Shaq: “Well I am a member of Omega Psi Phi. So, it’s anything you got [sticks out his tongue]” Myles: “Your little cute… [puts fairy hands up]” Shaq: “Put your hands down! [Smacks Myles’s arm] “ Myles: “I’m sorry! I didn’t mean any disrespect.”

Interestingly, this exchange came about after he flagged the Omega Psi Phi dance as the greatest one of all time. Of course, whether he is right about it is up for debate. However, what isn’t is his love and admiration for his LSU frat house.

Shaq entered LSU when he was just 17 years old and spent just three years of his life there (1989-1992). But he still cherishes the relationships he built back then.