Why Is Ja Morant Wearing A Facemask? Injury Update On Grizzlies Guard Following Suspension

Mar 24, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) collects the ball during the first half against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has been making headlines over the past few weeks due to quite a few questionable choices. His suspension from play was triggered after he was seen brandishing a firearm while live on social media mere hours after the Memphis Grizzlies had played a game against the Denver Nuggets.

While missing games, he would check himself into a rehabilitation center in Florida to help cope with the stresses of his life in a healthier way. He’s since returned and in his first game back, he dropped 17 points off the bench in an important win over the Houston Rockets.

However, while doing so, he would sport a black facemask/ face guard. This would have NBA fans pondering over why the All-NBA talent was wearing one as he hasn’t had any major injuries to his face given that he hadn’t played in weeks. Well, there is a logical explanation for why he was forced to wear one in his return back from rehab.

Why is Ja Morant wearing a facemask?

Prior to his suspension, Ja Morant played another game against the Houston Rockets. In this game, Morant would reportedly suffer a facial injury towards the end of the first half, causing a nasal fracture to take place.

Ja would play 26 minutes that night, which is 6 less than his usual 32 per game. Ja’s 20,7, and 7 were enough to carry the Grizzlies to a double-digit victory over the Houston Rockets that day but it did lead to him needing to wear a face guard for the next couple of games.

Despite the bout against the Rockets happening in the first few days of March, it seems as though he’s still dealing with some pain due to the structural damage he took to his nose. Safe to say that the Grizzlies are looking to be extra cautious with their superstar point guard.

Jenkins also said Morant hurt his nose on a defensive play late in the first half in Houston. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) March 4, 2023

Will the Memphis Grizzlies make noise in this year’s Playoffs?

After taking the Golden State Warriors to 6 games in last year’s Western Conference Semis, the Memphis Grizzlies looked prime to take yet another leap in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, with all the negative headlines surrounding the team, this is looking rather unlikely for this year.

To add to it all, both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are sidelined indefinitely. Adams has been out since January due to a PCL sprain in his right knee while Clarke has been ruled out due to an Achilles injury. Without their offensive rebound, athleticism, and frontcourt defense, the Grizzlies making a deep postseason run looks quite unlikely.

