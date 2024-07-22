Kevin Garnett Shows Love To Cheryl Miller For Her 105 Point Game

Before Caitlin Clark took over women’s basketball, there was Cheryl Miller. In the 1980s, she was all the rage because of her two-way abilities. Back then, she gave buckets to everyone, even her Hall-of-Famer brother Reggie Miller wasn’t exempt. Thus, it is not surprising she is one of the most dominant hoopers in high school history. Kevin Garnett who doesn’t hesitate to give his props, also shared an Instagram story highlighting Miller’s incredible high school scoring prowess.

During the WNBA All-Star weekend in Phoenix, in an interview with the Score, Cheryl Miller responded to a question about her career-high score at any level. She recalled dropping a whopping 105 points in her High School days. Miller replied,

“High school, senior year, I think it was something like 105, Yeah, I dropped 105 and didn’t play the last two minutes of the game.”

The interviewer wondered why her coach didn’t allow her to play the final two minutes of the match. She admitted she couldn’t comprehend why she was benched after dropping 100+ points. Then the USC alum spoke about getting in the famous “Zone”.

It is an elevated state of play in which an athlete’s focus progresses to an unfathomable level, allowing them to make shots against the most intense defensive pressure. Athletes like LeBron James and Stephen Curry often hit the zone during their hot scoring streaks. Miller added, “Players talk about being in the zone. I had a big zone.”

The 2x NCAA champion then joked about all the players defending her 105-point masterpiece retiring and changing sports after facing immense humiliation on the basketball floor. The 60-year-old didn’t shy away from flexing her achievement. After all, not everyone gets to say they dropped 105 points in a game!

Kevin Garnett took to his Instagram stories and shared the clip of Miller’s interview. Acknowledging her celebrated hoops career, he wrote,”@CMILL31, ONE BEST TO DO IT”, surrounded by salute, 100, and crown emojis.

On January 26, 1982, Riverside Polytechnic High School guard Cheryl Miller became a nightmare for Norte Vista High School. She dealt a painful 105-point blow to them en route to a petrifying 179-15 win. She remains one of the seven female hoopers in history to rack up 100 points or more in a game.

The Small forward went on to become one of the best NCAA hoopers of all time, but at the age of 24, injuries cut her career short. If she was still playing by the time the WNBA came into existence in 1997, perhaps she could have carved out an illustrious career like her USC teammate Cynthia Cooper, who went on to win four Finals MVP.