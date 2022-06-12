“Magic Johnson invested over $2 Million in ‘The Marvel Experience’!” : When Lakers legend put in A FORTUNE to become a board member of Disney’s new venture

Earvin “Magic” Johnson will forever be synonymous with the city of Los Angeles.

With all that Hollywood spotlight around him, there is no surprise that Magic has made forays into the entertainment world. Starting with Magic Johnson Entertainment, Magic has always paid keen attention to the world of entertainment.

As a result, Magic owns a production house, a US-wide chain of movie theatres, and a film studio amongst other things. For Magic, therefore, the sparkle to entertain was definitely not limited to the court.

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to touch a basketball. Magic was the heartbeat of the “Showtime Lakers” and was a playmaking wizard.

Interestingly, one of Magic’s big investments in the field of entertainment has come more recently. Magic Johnson, in 2014, became an investor and board member of The Marvel Experience.

What is The Marvel Experience, and how much has Magic invested in it?

The Marvel experience is referred to as a “Hyper-Reality Tour“. It started out as a traveling attraction and even offers mobile interactive services to Marvel fans.

In 2014 the investor group behind the concept, Hero Ventures, announced that Magic was joining the board.

Magic Johnson joins ‘The Marvel Experience’ as investor, board member http://t.co/o4GZhKsP4D — Marvel Experience (@TheMarvelExp) December 3, 2014

Magic revealed that his investment in the venture was “over a couple of million dollars”. Hero Ventures announced Magic’s involvement by stating that “we always felt that there was a bit of ‘magic’ in ‘The Marvel Experience’, and now it’s official”.

Marvel Entertainment owns around 15% of the royalties generated by The Marvel Experience. A tour normally extends from 17-24 days and is curated for a crowd of 10,000 at a time. So, in a way, the venture is a super event targetting Marvel fans across the world.

So, Magic has definitely cashed in on the growing popularity of Marvel productions. Marvel’s growth was definitely not estimated to reach today’s levels in 2014. What else to say, but that Magic’s vision remains solid.

Therefore, with Marvel recording incredible growth, Magic’s investment seems sound. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, with Magic being valued at $620 million.

It is therefore safe to say that the millions he bagged in his playing career have only grown exponentially!

