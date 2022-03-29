“Adam Sandler is really f*cking good at basketball!”: When Shaquille O’Neal blessed the Grown-Ups actor with a really rare compliments on his ball skills

When Shaquille O’Neal acknowledged the talents of actor Adam Sandler, and what he can do on a basketball court

We’d say Shaquille O’Neal was a pretty good basketball player in his heyday. At the end of the day, the title of the most dominant player of all time counts for something, right?

Now, you may be asking, ‘what in the world does that have to do with ANYTHING?’. Well, it is often said that those with talent in a field, are often great talent-evaluators of others as well. And, while Shaq doesn’t usually give out compliments, a little while back he did give one out that was particularly flattering. It just wasn’t for an NBA player.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal once admired Adam Sandler for his basketball ability

Much like Shaq, from the clips we have seen of the man, we’d say Adam Sandler is pretty good at basketball himself, especially so for a non-pro.

On the court, the actor has become a bit famous for his silky moves, slightly awkward – yet a money jumper, and most importantly here, his abilities as a floor general. And you could be thinking ‘Yeah he could be okay, but is that REALLY worth my time?’.

To that we say, take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

As we said previously, it is pretty darn rare for Shaq to go out of his way to compliment somebody on their basketball skills. So frankly, that’s a bit of a gem right there that the actor will likely never forget.

As if there wasn’t enough to make you jealous of Adam Sandler already.

