Shaquille O’Neal References His Favorite Michael Jackson Song While Offering Advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the Milwaukee Bucks for over a decade, but for the first time, his future with the franchise feels genuinely uncertain. Rumors swirled throughout the summer that the two-time league MVP could be on the move. And although he decided to stay for the time being, the Bucks’ 11–15 start is fueling speculation about a potential move elsewhere. Only he really knows what he will do, but Shaquille O’Neal has some words of advice for the two-time MVP.

Advertisement

The Bucks organization finds itself at a crossroads. Trading Giannis would signal a full reset, but it could also bring back a historic haul of picks and young talent. At the same time, moving a generational player is a risk that can haunt organizations for decades.

New York and Miami have been reported as favored destinations for Giannis, but so far, nothing has been fully disclosed. One thing is certain: the 30-year-old champion needs to do what is best for his family. That’s at least what Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is advising the Greek Freak to do

“Do what’s best for you and your family,” O’Neal said during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports. “Because in this business, I hate to say, there’s nobody that cares.”

The business side of basketball is a completely different animal from the passion of the sport. The four-time NBA champion referred to an old Michael Jackson song to further drive home his point.

“My favorite Michael Jackson song is ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us.’ And when you’re doing great, they love you, but when sh** starts to hit the fan, everybody is expendable.”

Just think about the last few seasons. Luka Doncic was dealt from the Mavericks to the Lakers despite his love for Dallas. Jimmy Butler revived Miami Heat basketball, then quickly soured on the organization before getting traded to Golden State. Allegiances are about as strong as the ink on a player’s contract.

“The day that broke my heart was when Patrick Ewing got traded,” stated Shaq. “Then I got more heartbreak, Dominique got traded. And then I got the biggest heartbreak in the world, Michael Jordan got traded. So you know what I said to myself? Everyone can be dog meat, and I got traded.”

Shaq used his trade from the Lakers as a prime example. He revealed that he didn’t even find out he was gone until he watched the news on television. “I got traded from the Lakers on ESPN. Nobody from the Lakers organization even called me. I saw it on TV.”

Milwaukee may want to hold on to Giannis, but the league has shown time and again that even icons are moved when the business demands it.

Whether it’s New York, Miami, or somewhere no one sees coming, Antetokounmpo’s next chapter feels inevitable rather than hypothetical. In today’s NBA, even a franchise legend has to look out for himself because, as Shaq bluntly put it, when the music stops, nobody really cares.