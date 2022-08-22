Bronny James shows off an identical jumper to his father, LeBron James, down to the shot mechanics and release

LeBron James is set to become the first player ever to play in the league with his son.

With son Bronny James closing in on NBA eligibility and LeBron James going strong, it seems almost inevitable that they play or face each other in the league sooner rather than later.

With Bronny and younger sibling Bryce playing in a European Summer Tour, their highlights have been creating quite the verve on the internet.

Also read: Rare footage of LeBron James playing with Bronny James and Bryce James at the 2010 All-Star Game

Bronny is a 6’3 point guard who has shown glimpses of his father’s athleticism. Bronny has been a household name and his games with Sierra Canyon were widely viewed.

Recently, following a growth spurt, Bryce seems to have caught the eye too. Bryce has already outgrown his elder brother and measures at 6’6. Bryce too seems to be playing in one of the guard spots and looks set for a good career in basketball.

However, while comparisons to their father is inevitable, recent clips add more marrow to the matter.

Bronny has not only inherited the LeBron James name, it seems like the jumper has been thrown in too.

What do clips reveal of Bronny James’ jumper?

Recent footage has left NBA fandom baffled at the similarity in shot mechanics by the LeBron James gang. LeBron and Bronny both seem to have a similar point of release and style of motion approaching their shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Analysis, Stats, News🎙 (@nba.in_depth)

Name, athleticism, jumper. Bronny seems to have taken three admirable aspects of his father’s. Once the basketball IQ kicks in and he develops further, he certainly seems capable of making it on his own in the league.

It is definitely difficult to shake off the name on Bronny’s back. However, emulating and resonating the name aloud is something he seems set to do.

Also read: NBA Twitter reacts as 6’9” LeBron James puts in work with 15 y/o Bryce James and 17 y/o Bronny James at the Lakers facility