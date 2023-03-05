Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Lakers Release Injury Update for the King

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks around the court during a timeout in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With only 18 games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers should’ve started making a push for a spot in the playoffs. However, the team is still dealing with injury issues that LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell have been suffering.

During the beginning of the Lakers’ recent-most road trip, while leading the Purple & Gold to fight their way back from a 27-point deficit, Bron sustained an ankle injury.

When he hit the floor, the King made it pretty clear that he heard a “pop” sound.

“I heard it pop ” pic.twitter.com/w4WsHBKMXm — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 26, 2023

As a safety measure, the 4-time MVP wore a boot while watching the Grizzlies defeat his LAL from the sidelines.

However, Laker Nation received great news when reports disclosed that the 6-foot-9 superstar wouldn’t be requiring any surgery.

As the LA-based franchise plays its 2nd straight game at the Crypto.Com Arena, fans wonder whether LBJ will suit up tonight or not.

Also Read: LeBron James Saved Justin Bieber’s Reputation By Urging him to Turn Down $5 Million

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Warriors?

Even though Bron will not be needing any surgery for his foot injury, sources did confirm that he might miss out on multiple weeks.

LeBron James is feared to be out several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @wojespn. He is undergoing further testing and conversations to learn the full extent of the injury. More: https://t.co/kSahHyQxiE pic.twitter.com/EIb6atlscc — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2023

Since the injury, the Lakers have played 3 games, and the 4-time NBA champ has missed all of them.

For tonight’s clash as well, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has been ruled OUT. Joining the future Hall-Of-Famer on the team’s injury report are DLo (Out) and Anthony Davis (Probable).

D’Angelo Russell has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/peGn97YsM9 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 4, 2023

Facing against an in-form, Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, it might be difficult for Darvin Ham’s boys to emerge victorious. While James and Russell sit out for the matchup, Dennis Schroeder, Lonnie Walker IV, and other role players will have to rise to the occasion.

Sitting 11th in the West, a win might get them close to the play-in spot. However, a loss will result in them falling a position below the standings.

Also Read: Matt Barnes Has His Say On LeBron James Idol in LA