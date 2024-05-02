Decades Before Buying a Vodka Distillery in Alabama, Charles Barkley and Family Sold Illegal Alcohol

Living the life of a professional athlete sure has its perks, not to mention the big paychecks that come along with it. Estimated to have a net worth of around $60-$70 million, NBA legend Charles Barkley sure had it large. Earning millions from his salary and endorsements during his playing days, Sir Charles eventually expanded his horizons and invested in the liquor business, something the 1993 MVP was already familiar with.

In 2002, Charles Barkley shared several childhood moments of his life while growing up in his memoir, I May Be Wrong (But I Doubt It). Having been born and raised in Leeds, Alabama, Charles Barkley and his family weren’t the wealthiest of the bunch.

As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers legend’s family had to indulge in selling alcohol illegally out of their own home. While members of his family also had other jobs, according to Barkley, they just weren’t enough to make ends meet. This forced the now-NBA legend’s hand into indulging in bootlegging alcohol; something the former player recalled in the form of a casino.

“How much money can you make working in a meatpacking factory? Or working as a maid? So, we sold alcohol. The house was like a casino on the weekend. Guys would come on Friday and drink and gamble until Sunday.”

When Barkley’s mother was asked to give her perspective on the whole ordeal, while it may have been frowned upon, Charcey Glenn had no embarrassment for doing what she did in order to feed her family.

“Why the hell should I be embarrassed?…Everybody already knows I was a bootlegger…The ones reading the book came to the house and bought some whiskey. I did what I had to do to help my child.”

A young Barkley had to endure having his house turn into a casino on weekends while also selling bootlegged alcohol. But the time spent around booze may have eventually contributed to the former Sixers forward becoming a majority owner of Redmont Vodka back in 2019, per People.

Coming back to an earlier stage in his life, however, as most know now, his and his family’s financial situation got a lot better before long. Charles Barkley was a star right from the moment he entered the league. Starting at the power forward position despite being listed at 6’6, he played bigger than his size and carried somewhat of that same persona off the court as well. And unfortunately, that often put him in a few unfavorable situations.

Having been caught up in his fair share of troubles that involved alcohol one way or the other, the Round Mound of Rebound once revealed how he even played a game while being sozzled during his time in the league, specifically during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Oh yeah, but sometimes you need that(Drink). Hey, some of the teams I played on, I needed to drink. I was playing with some bums in Philly.”

When co-host Shaquille O’Neal asked Charles if he at least hit double digits in scoring that game, Barkley’s candid response of having no recollection of the contest was the cherry on top. And the awkward stare and silence that followed?

Comedic gold.