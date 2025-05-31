Shaquille O’Neal Regrets Not Following His Father’s 3 Rules With Ex-Wife Shaunie As He Reflects On ‘Dumb Mistakes’

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We all make mistakes in life. That is a commonality about being human. But to grow from those mistakes, we must first admit that we made them. Shaquille O’Neal certainly has. The NBA legend opened up about his regretful past on the latest edition of his Big Podcast program.

These mistakes by Shaq weren’t made on the basketball court. They were made in his marriage. The Diesel famously divorced his ex-wife Shauie Henderson back in 2011. A big reason for the former power couple’s separation was due to the four-time NBA Champion’s infidelity, something he addressed on his podcast to his guests.

“I am the voice for those that made a lot of mistakes and want to recover from the mistakes. I always say my biggest mistake was ruining my family by being dumb,” stated a somber O’Neal.

This caused the iconic NBA player to recall advice that his stepfather, Phillip Harrison, gave him, specifically three rules that he always told Shaq to live by.

“My father, Muslim man, said, ‘You protect, you provide, and you love your woman. All three. Not one, not two, all three. I don’t wanna hear it.'” The advice stuck with The Diesel, especially seeing how hard his dad worked to provide for him and his mother.

“My father worked three jobs,” he stated. “Three jobs to give my mama, not a lot, but give her, give us, what we wanted. I knew the rules. I just didn’t follow the rules.” Shaq certainly worked hard for his family. He took his brand and became not only one of the most popular athletes in the world, but also one of the richest.

Despite that success, Shaq’s failure to follow his dad’s rulebook now has him living an incredibly different life. “Because I’m doing the dumb stuff I’m now in a 30,000 square foot house by myself,” Shaq stated, trying to make a point.

Shaq has certainly apologized on more than one occasion for ruining his relationship with Shaunie. Yet even in regret, he hasn’t stopped changing his ways too much.

Shaq was rumored to be dating four girls at once

The Diesel can pretend he has a broken heart as much as the next guy. But he told Complex back in March of this year that he’s currently dating four girls at the same time.

“I don’t need to be selective—I got four girls at the crib chilling,” Shaq said in response to a question. “In the words of Chris Tucker, ‘Don’t worry about what the f**k I be doing.’”

At least that’s what the rumor was, according to comedian Jess Hilarious. Jess claimed on The Breakfast Club that she visited Shaq’s home in Atlanta and saw four women residing there. As you can see above, the 53-year-old never denied that claim.

Shaq is an enigma. One of the hardest people to read. Both an analyst, a preacher, and the class clown. It’s nice to hear him have regrets, but it’s hard to dissect whether he actually means the things he says. In the end, he’s truly immaculate to have around, especially in the basketball world.