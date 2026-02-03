“My Name Moves Waves”: Draymond Green Responds to Dillion Brooks’ Comments About Him on N3on’s Stream

In a game as physical as basketball, sometimes the hardest shots are words that go viral. The age of social media makes word travel fast, especially when there is bad blood between players. The latest is the saga between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green.

Brooks appeared on popular streamer N3on’s stream and was asked his thoughts on players having a podcast. The Suns star was not a fan and singled out Green’s podcast in particular. “He talk too much for me. They’re not good at basketball because they so focused (on podcasts),” Brooks stated in that tone that only he could convey.

Well, word got back around to Dray, and he decided to give his response on the latest edition of his Draymond Green Show. And while the four-time champion normally loses his temper on a subject of this nature, this time he decided to take a much more casual approach.

“If I was Dillon Brooks I wouldn’t have too much love for this podcast either. Being how he was annihilated on this podcast. Possibly aided in him being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies,” Green began.

It was a subtle jab, and while it was calm and collected, it was also very Draymond.

The Warriors icon wondered if Brooks was gearing up to start his own stream, or possibly his own podcast, considering he’s been doing a ton of interviews as of late. “He’s kind of just been going on other people’s streams and just, talking too much. I thought it was funny. It was cute,” he said with a smile.

Whether these players should have these podcasts active during an NBA season is a story for a different day. Essentially, every player who has one gets criticized for not letting ball be their prime focus. To that degree, the criticism makes sense. But a guy like Dray has every right to speak about the game. His accolades speak for themselves.

“When I started this podcast, what made guys really comfortable with having these podcasts was because I was an All-Star and an NBA Champion in the same year. We heard that noise before.”

“I know my name moves waves around this place. Say Draymond’s name, and I get a little more attention. And I respect it, because it’s true,” he added.

This is just the modern NBA showing its personality in real time. The league used to live behind closed doors, but now the conversations spill out into streams, podcasts, and timelines.

The truth is the chatter only becomes a problem if the play slips, and both Brooks and Green know their reputations are built on what happens between the lines. The talking just adds flavor. If anything, these little back-and-forth moments keep the league buzzing during the long season.