“Am I now the greatest shooter in the world?!”: When Kevin Durant beat Stephen Curry in a thrilling game of PIG, as the Chef blows yet another big lead

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry continued his tradition and blew yet another lead as he lost to Kevin Durant in a game of PIG

Back in 2016, the Golden State Warriors became the first team in NBA History to record 73 wins in a season. They finished the regular season with a 73-9 record, good for the best in NBA History. Stephen Curry won his 2nd MVP trophy and became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. The Dubs then overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals, to make their way to a second straight NBA Finals. However, in the Finals, they blew a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Also Read: “We, as a team, are not concerned!”: Nets’ James Harden talks about the team’s recent 6-game losing streak, after dropping a game against the Sacramento Kings

During the offseason, they shook the league again, when they managed to sign Kevin Durant in free agency. Imagine a 73-9 squad, adding perhaps the best scorer in the history of the game. The Dubs with KD won two titles in three years, losing the third mainly due to injuries to KD and Klay Thompson. What made the Dubs work was how well KD got along with the squad, and Steph’s willingness to share the spotlight with Durant.

“Am I the greatest shooter in the world?!”: Kevin Durant to Stephen Curry

Long before Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s 3-pointer record, he was considered the best shooter in the world. He revolutionized the game with his shooting. What made the 2016-2019 Warriors so special was the kind of bond the team had. Both Kevin Durant and Steph were in their primes when they joined forces, yet both compensated for the collective goal to win.

Despite their compromise, their competitiveness never went down. Once they engaged in a game of PIG after practice. Steph took the early lead with a corner three, and then a bank three-pointer. That put KD on PI, while Steph was yet to miss.

KD then turned hot, and hit a corner three, and then a three. Steph missed both, and the game was tied. In the end, KD hit the shot from behind the board. Steph ended up hitting the pole, and lost the gaeme.

Also Read: “Call me HEEEM!”: LaMelo Ball hilariously coins a nickname for himself, while giving a shoutout to the legendary NBA Street

After winning, the only thing KD had to ask was, “Am I the greatest shooter in the world now?!”

It is always fun to look back and reminisce on KD’s time with the Dubs. He’s currently sidelined with a MCL sprain, and would be out for another 2-4 weeks.