“Zach LaVine just gave us the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend!”: TNT commentators take a shot at the 2022 AT&T Dunk Contest, voice their disappointment

Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine just made the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend, and no, it wasn’t during the Slam Dunk Contest

The 2022 NBA All-Star festivities are about to come to an end soon. After a weekend of fun, the players are competing in the All-Star game currently, with Team LeBron winning the first quarter. Team Durant, playing without Kevin Durant, lost by a tiny 2-point margin, falling short 45-47. During the first, Zach LaVine electrified the crowd with his high-flying dunk.

Zach LaVine with the best dunk of the weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xb4IhlYbfI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 21, 2022

This LaVine 360 dunk was better than most of those that we saw during the Slam Dunk Contest. The 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was probably the least liked Dunk Contest in recent times. The TNT commentators weren’t shy about voicing their opinion about the same.

“Zach LaVine should have been in the dunk contest!”: NBA Twitter

This year, for the second time in a row, Zach LaVine took part in the 3-point contest. While last year, LaVine was knocked out in the first round by Stephen Curry, this year, he had the lowest first-round score. After that round, many argued that LaVine should have taken part in the dunk contest instead.

The best dunk contest of recent times was in 2016 when Zach went toe to toe with Aaron Gordon.

Throwback to the greatest NBA Slam Dunk Contest ever between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine in 2016 🔥🏆pic.twitter.com/B8cIiXussi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2022

The 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was probably the worst received dunk contest in recent times. Shaquille O’Neal took it to his Instagram to voice his disappointment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

NBA Twitter didn’t go any easy on the same too.

Zero dunks got a 50 in two straight Dunk Contests. Before 2021, there had been at least one perfect dunk in every Dunk Contest since 2001. (Submitted by @jonathan329) pic.twitter.com/UFwrBVm4JN — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2022

Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon watching this dunk contest pic.twitter.com/nvuHpxOOlK — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2022

The evolution of the Dunk Contest over the years: pic.twitter.com/vZWWJVJrt5 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) February 20, 2022

Everyone uniting to hate on this dunk contest pic.twitter.com/YTWAkBNxVO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2022

The Dunk Contest has “trash” trending 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/sFX72ey8JG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 20, 2022

Hopefully next year, the NBA selects a tough lineup, and the coveted contest can return to its former glory.