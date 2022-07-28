Shaquille O’Neal takes a “tax bite” from Shaqir O’Neal and Me’arah despite a $400 million fortune 

Shaquille O’Neal loves food, his size and stature are often the indicators of that. But he also takes “Tax Bites” from his children’s food.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the NBA’s greatest legends. Over the years, he has amassed a following and reputation that makes him one of America’s most loved personalities.

Outside basketball, he is not too shabby either. He owns a multitude of restaurants and businesses along with diversified investments in various tech companies including Google!

Safe to say, he has built himself an empire and a fortune. It is prudent that he keeps his money and assets considering he has six children!

For a guy like Shaq, providing for six kids is not that difficult, after all, he has millions in his bank account. But how does he make sure they stay in line and know that he is the provider? By taking “tax bites”, of course!

Shaquille O’Neal takes a “Tax Bite” out of his kids Me’arah O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal’s food!

If you live in Shaq’s house and order food, you have to give a tax bite! Yes, that is the rule in the big man’s household.

Whether it is lemon pepper chicken or boneless teriyaki chicken or barbeque chicken fingers, a tax bite is applied and Shaq loves it. He enjoys every bite he gets out of his kids’ food. We think it is fatherly love.

Twitter seems to be in agreement with Shaq, a lot of people have implemented it and it helps keep everyone in line.

So I found out @SHAQ does “tax bite” in his family to try out food. I’ve called it “dad tax” and it works like a charm. 🍱 🍲 🥓 🍳 🍖 🍜 🍫 — Jude Lizama (@jude_lizama) February 23, 2022

Some just saw the humor in it.

That Tax bite shit @SHAQ be doing has me rolling! 😂 — Dennis 🧦 (@WhiteSoxDennis) March 8, 2022

Others felt it was the best life lesson they could get from Shaq!

@SHAQ is a hall of fame athlete & all star investor. Throughout the years he’s learned/developed many tactics & strategies. Among these, my favorite & the one I’ve implemented in my own house….. Dad’s Tax Bite — Blake Deck (@deck_blake) May 3, 2022

We think so too, taking a “tax bite” is one way to keep everyone in line, especially if you’re a millionaire with six kids!

