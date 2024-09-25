Shaquille O’Neal Teaches Podcaster’s Son “The Luka Doncic”, Delivers a Passionate Tutorial of the Move

Shaquille O’Neal loves passing on his basketball knowledge to the younger generation. He ended up doing so for a podcaster’s son. The big fella taught the seven-year-old one of the fundamentals of basketball, The Luka Doncic.

Later on during a sit-down, Shawn Walchef, the host of Entrepreneur and the podcaster in question, asked Shaq about the lesson he delivered to his son. The Lakers legend then explained the move and even demonstrated it to Walchef.

O’Neal started with a joke, saying that he was once a great shooter. He then revealed that ‘The Luka Doncic’ refers to the ‘L’ shape shooters must form with their arms before shooting the ball. This allows them to shoot the ball efficiently.

After helping the podcaster form the right ‘L’ shape with his right hand, Shaq said,

“I taught him [the son] ‘The Luka Doncic’. So, I’m not a shooter, but I used to be a shooter… When he is shooting, don’t let him break the L… Just make sure he does this [the ideal shooting motion] 10-20 times a night.”

The big fella even predicted that the child would be an incredible player by the time he’s 9 if he practices this daily.

“By the time he is 9, playing in little league, he’s going to be killer!”

The big man was also impressed by the ring in the kid’s name, Kaleen Walchef. Shaq predicted a bright career for the kid and asked him to remember his name when he becomes a big shot in the future.

O’Neal likely only calls the shooting procedure the ‘Luka Doncic’ for one reason. The L shape of the arms relates to the first letter of the Mavericks superstar’s name. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the Slovenian is a great shooter himself.

Speaking of shooters, this isn’t the first time Shaq has claimed to be one. In fact, he loves to call himself ‘The Black Steph Curry’.

Shaq calls himself the ‘Black Steph Curry’

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. He is also one of Shaq’s favorite players to watch.

O’Neal has been inspired by the Golden State Warriors superstar to work on his jump shot despite having retired a long time ago. And his efforts bore results.

There are now clips of Shaq making all kinds of deep shots on social media. In these clips, he is often seen shouting that he is the ‘The Black Steph Curry‘.

Curry’s mother, Sonya, once even spoke to the Lakers legend directly on the matter. He later revealed what they talked about,

“His mom said Steph’s black too. I was like, ‘You’re right, Mom.’”

Indeed, Curry is of African-American descent. However, this likely isn’t going to stop the 52-year-old from calling himself the Black Steph Curry anytime soon.