Shaquille O’Neal treats son, Shaqir O’Neal, like Charles Barkley with “4 ring logic” in on-court trash talk

Shaquille O’Neal shares a close bond with his kids, and he treats them no different than he does his good buddy Charles Barkley.

Shaquille O’Neal is a Lakers legend, and now he’s one of the most recognizable faces on TV with Inside the NBA. He’s also a great businessman and a massive spender.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things.

Charles Barkley has been a member of the famous NBA talk show since 2000. Back then, Barkley only appeared in the show alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, but once The Big Diesel joined the set in 2011, the show reached new heights.

We’ve had everything from Gone Fishin, to Chuck’s guarantees, and of course, Shaqtin’ a Fool to keep us smiling and happy through the NBA season. These four have created something special with Inside the NBA. It’s probably the best talk show across American sports.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend- @SHAQ 🔥 Thanks for coming on #HotOnes. Thanks for rockin’ the Reebok X Hot Ones Shaqnosis on AEW. And thanks for apologizing to Kansas. pic.twitter.com/4y58FxZEl7 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 6, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal trash talks Shaquir O’Neal just like he does Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal is the father of six beautiful children in sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah. Shareef and Shaqir are very much into basketball just like their father.

Shaq takes them on in the court from time to time, and he treats them no differently than he does his Inside the NBA co-host. Shaq often jokes around with Charles Barkley, always bringing up rings.

Charles Barkley was a legend when he played, a forward with a unqiue combo of size and speed, but he never won a title. He was close, making it to the Finals once, but unfortunately, he matched up against Michael Jordan and lost.

Shaq has four rings to his name, something he always decides to flex with against Barkley, and it looks like he does the same with his kids on the basketball court.

Looks like Shaq is giving his kids the perfect motivation to work harder to reach the level of success he achieved.

