Shaquille O’Neal was hilariously spot-on with his mockery of $75 million Laker fan

Shaquille O’Neal once hosted Mila Kunis on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and learned that the American actress used profane language while sitting in the stands.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most polarising individuals to grace the NBA hardwood. Standing at 7-foot-1, and weighing a staggering 325 pounds, Shaq used this gigantic stature of his and bullied grown men down in the post.

Over an illustrious 19-year career, “The Big Aristotle” racked up one of the most decorated resumes of all time. The Diesel’s trophy cabinet includes 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 4 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

O’Neal is one of the most versatile figures in the NBA fraternity. Apart from being one of the best big men in league history, Shaq is also an intelligent businessman, an analyst, a DJ, and an actor… and is even a capable host for a talk show.

“Shaquille O’Neal, you were really fun to watch play”: Mila Kunis

Back in 2017, Shaq filled in for Jimmy Kimmel to play the role of host for his famous “The Jimmy Kimmel Show”.

As his first guest, Mila Kunis had a great time with the former Lakers legend.

At one point during their must-see conversation, the $75 million-worth spoke about her behaviour while sitting in the stands.

“I’m a mother, so I’m respectful of children and if there is a child next to me, I will not yell profanities. But if there is no child in my vicinity, yeah f*ck yeah, I scream,” Mila said.

The $400 million-worth icon then recollected how Kunis used to scream from the sidelines during Laker games.

He further went on to impersonate the star actress.

“Now that you say that, I can remember hearing your voice at the Lakers game ‘Make a damn free throw, Shaq. Bend your knees, Shaq. Hustle back on defense, Shaq’.”

Finally, Mila revealed that Shaq was a fun player to watch.

“You were really fun to watch play.”

