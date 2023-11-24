Top 5 actors who are also gamers

Gaming is not only limited to the common population, as celebrities can also enjoy this hobby. In fact, video games have been growing popular in the mainstream media. Many renowned actors and musicians grew up playing video games and still have a great interest in them.

There are many actors who are major video game fanatics, which many fans might find surprising. So, here we will tell you about five famous actors who are gamers and also what are their favorite games.

Brie Larson

Many might find it intriguing that Captain Marvel is a Nintendo girl. The Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has sometimes shed light on her love for video games. She is a major fan of Nintendo consoles and games.

Larson was featured in a Nintendo Switch commercial, where she was playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The American actress has a YouTube channel, where she revealed that she has always been a Zelda fan and has played all installments. We can expect that she has also tried the new Tears of the Kingdom.

Being a Nintendo fan her entire life, it is impossible for her not to play any Super Mario titles. The 34-year-old is an avid fan of Super Mario 3D World, even once claiming it to be “one of the greatest achievements in Nintendo history.” She also plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on her handheld Switch.

Mila Kunis

This American actress is widely known for her performance in movies like Black Swan and Max Payne. But what many of her fans might not know is that she is a massive video game fanatic. Only those following her for a long time might be aware of this.

Kunis revealed in her past about being a hard-core World of Warcraft fan. Despite not being part of the 2016 World of Warcraft movie, the Black Swan actress was excited about the movie adaptation. She has also talked in interviews about her interest in shooters like Call of Duty and Halo.

The American actress’s love for video games also led to her lending her voice in many games. She made her voice acting debut with Tanya Winters in the 2006 action-adventure Saints Row. Kunis later also voiced Meg Griffin in some Family Guy video games.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid rose to popularity after his portrayal of Huggies Campbell in Amazon Prime’s superhero series, The Boys. Aside from being a brilliant actor, the 31-year-old is one of the die-hard celebrity gamers and his official social media posts are the best evidence of it.

The Boys star is known for posting screenshots from video games like Red Dead Redemption 2. Moreover, Quaid has also been spreading his love for video games to his co-actor. The Starlight actress Erin Moriarty claimed Quiad is one of the reasons that got her into gaming. She even praised the actor for his in-game photography skills.

Aside from playing video games, the 31-year-old actor was also part of a game himself. He voiced and motion captured for Dirhael in both installments of Middle-earth. Recently, the actor was also invited to Ubisoft San Francisco to try the latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage before its official release.

Henry Cavill

Superman being a big-time video game nerd is probably one of the least shocking ones. After all, Cavill never hid his identity of being a gamer. He has always openly talked about how much he loves video games, especially World of Warcraft. So, Kunis is not the only fan of this MMORPG on this list.

Cavill has even revealed how he was so busy playing World of Warcraft that he missed picking Zack Snyder’s call for the Superman role. Aside from World of Warcraft, the English actor is a Witcher 3 fan. Hence, he also played the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The actor’s portrayal of Geralt received a lot of love and praise from The Witcher fans. Many believed the reason he was able to pull this character off was because of his love for the game. So, fans were also disheartened when the news broke out that Cavill wouldn’t reprise the role in Season 4.

Daniel Craig

The 007 James Bond actor might not look like one, but he is also one of the gamers in Hollywood. The actor discussed his liking for gaming on several occasions. Craig even had a scene playing Among Us in Knives Out: Glass Onion. But he mostly enjoys playing Grand Theft Auto, better known as GTA.

Although the James Bond star likes playing GTA, he can’t play it for too long. The violence in the game makes him feel dirty. Aside from GTA, he is also a fan of the Halo series. He has complemented the sci-fi game series for telling a complex world.

Like many actors on this list, Craig has also lent his voice to many video games. He is the iconic British secret agent James Bond, how could someone else voice for his characters in the games? He voice acted for three Bond video games: 007: Quantum of Solace, GoldenEye 007, and James Bond 007: Blood Stone.

There are many more renowned actors who like to play video games. Moreover, there might be more actors in the future who will be gamers. But for now, these are the top five actors who are gamers.