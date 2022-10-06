7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal Almost Beat Up Ashton Kutcher Before His Wife Mila Kunis Stopped Him

Nowadays, Shaquille O’Neal is a ‘gentle giant’ of sorts. However, back in the day he nearly beat the crap out of Ashton Kutcher!

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. He’s an athlete, a businessman, and a role model, all rolled into one.

Shaq is even a bit of a comedian, having featured in the Roast of Justin Bieber, where he performed superbly. That being said, he isn’t a big fan of getting made fun of.

In fact, he once got so annoyed with Ashton Kutcher, the then host of the hit TV show Punk’d that he nearly beat him up. Luckily for Kutcher, Diesel is good friends with his wife Mila Kunis.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Had His Face on Charles Barkley’s Golf Balls, Names Three NBA Players He’d Like to Play Golf With

Shaquille O’Neal stopped himself from beating up Ashton Kutcher because of Mila Kunis

Back in his Laker days, Diesel was one of the most popular celebrities in Los Angeles. He was so well known that it was almost hard not to recognize him on the street.

Well, another celebrity tried to take advantage of this and pull a prank on the big fella. A-list Hollywood superstar, Ashton Kutcher had Shaquille O’Neal feature on his show Punk’d, an act that almost got him knocked out. Luckily, O’Neal held himself back, explaining he didn’t do anything because of his friendship with Mila Kunis on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I was a fan of his show, so when I finally meet him, let’s just say it’s on a Friday, I said, you’ll never punk me. Bet 100,000. So he punk’s me the next day. I was so pissed, I was like I’mma kill him. But then when I saw he was married to you, I let him go.”

Shaq was completely duped by Kutcher after he thought his tires had been slashed in a parking lot by a disgruntled driver. Safe to say the driver got lucky, and so did Ashton, and it’s all thanks to Mila.

Shaquille O’Neal had been on the receiving end of pranks plenty of times before

Ashton Kutcher pranking The Big Aristotle on Punk’d isn’t the first time he’s been on the receiving end of a good joke. In fact, he is no stranger to them, having been pranked several times on the set of Inside the NBA.

It certainly isn’t a wise decision to pull a prank on the 7’0″ giant. Luckily for all involved, O’Neal had mellowed with age.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Talks About his Desires of Being a “S*x Symbol”