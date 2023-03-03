Stephen Curry Injury Update: Steve Kerr Delivers Optimistic Return Date for Warriors’ Superstar

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and their fans have something to be cheerful about. The team, despite not having Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, is on a three-win streak. This has propelled them to the 5th seed in this competitive Western Conference. Taking down the Rockets, Timberwolves, and Blazers in consecutive games will have helped the team regain some of its confidence.

Tonight they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Facing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook will be a tall task on any day. But with Steph out, it becomes even tougher. After playing the Clippers, the Warriors then play hosts to the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans tomorrow.

Four days of Dubs basketball this week 🤩 📺 NBC Sports Bay Area

📱 https://t.co/bmYQcf4Z63 pic.twitter.com/oQ1Wxv4VTw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2023

Right before the contest against the Clippers, Steve Kerr delivered an update that will fill every Warriors fan with excitement.

Stephen Curry might return against the Lakers

After facing the Clippers and Pelicans on back-to-back nights, the Warriors will head to Los Angeles for an early Sunday contest against the Lakers. Just before the game, Steve Kerr talked to the press, where he delivered some promising news about Stephen Curry.

Steph Curry scrimmaged this morning. Won’t play tonight or tomorrow. But Steve Kerr said “I suppose” the Lakers game on Sunday is a possible return date for Curry. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2023

We had heard about Steph scrimmaging with the Santa Cruz Warriors, but now to see him move up and do the same with the team is a great sign. If what Steve said comes to fruition, the fans and the team only have to wait for three days to see the 2022 Finals MVP back on the floor.

How will Steph’s return affect the team’s chemistry?

Steve Kerr talked to 95.7’s ‘Steiny and Guru’ earlier today. There, he talked about the team’s chemistry that has built up in Steph and Wiggins’ absence.

“We know Steph is going to be back before too long. Hopefully, Wiggs. Hopefully, Gary [Payton II]. So we’ve got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime, these guys are doing a hell of a job. So it feels like there’s some grit and some toughness and the guys are really coming together. It’s fun to watch.”

With Steph back, things are only going to get more fun. He has a way of bringing together the team. With his gravity, the other guys will have more chances, and the team should prosper even further.

